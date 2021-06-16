Commissioners discuss funds, audit

Road updates included discussion regarding gravel and pits. Commissioner Stewart announced that Wendy Waugh will be replacing Rick Koza on the NNDC Board.

A motion was approved to transfer $50,212 from General Fund to the Reappraisal Fund to assist in covering costs associated with a commercial appraiser.

Kerri Rempp, Tourism Director, met with the Board and an appointment to the Tourism Board was discussed. Two applications were received for the open spot on the Board, those coming from Stacy Swinney and Drew Pope, the latter of whom wants to serve another term. Pope’s re-appointment to the Tourism Board for another four years was approved.

A grant request from the Harvest Moon Fall Festival to be held on October 2, in the amount of $2000, was reviewed and approved. Also with regard to festivals, it was noted the Festival of Trees will again be conducted at the Dawes County Courthouse. Any organization/person interested in placing a tree at the Courthouse or volunteering can call Rempp for additional information.

Brandon Davenport has been recommended by the Tourism Board to come on as a summer intern. The Commissioners agreed to hire Brandon Davenport for twelve weeks at $10 per hour with hours of work not to exceed 20 per week.