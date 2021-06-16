Commissioners discuss funds, audit

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:12 a.m. June 7. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer, met with the Board regarding the 2020 Audit. Decker informed the Board that Fund 2525 will need to be reopened by the Board to make a corrective transfer, then it can be closed again. Wellnitz reported that some counties are starting to receive the American Rescue Act funds. The Board briefly discussed the funds and likely will let the funds sit until such time a final directive is received from the Federal Government.
In other business the Board discussed the Construction Crew Chief job description. Commissioner Rivera requested the part of the job description that states the Construction Crew Chief be responsible for maintenance records of all crews be removed. The Construction Crew Chief will be responsible for only maintenance records surrounding his crew. Chain of command was also discussed and may be re-visited later by the Board if necessary. The Construction Crew Chief job description was approved, removing the requirement that the Construction Crew Chief be responsible for all crews record keeping. The Construction Crew Chief will be responsible only for his maintenance/equipment records.
Surplus equipment was discussed by Commissioner Grant. He reported District 3 is done going through supplies and equipment and recommended the surplus equipment be put on Big Iron with the remaining surplus to be let by sealed bid. He will bring a listing of the surplus equipment, and once the Board puts the items on surplus, sealed bids will be advertised.
Road updates included discussion regarding gravel and pits. Commissioner Stewart announced that Wendy Waugh will be replacing Rick Koza on the NNDC Board.
A motion was approved to transfer $50,212 from General Fund to the Reappraisal Fund to assist in covering costs associated with a commercial appraiser.
Kerri Rempp, Tourism Director, met with the Board and an appointment to the Tourism Board was discussed. Two applications were received for the open spot on the Board, those coming from Stacy Swinney and Drew Pope, the latter of whom wants to serve another term. Pope’s re-appointment to the Tourism Board for another four years was approved.
A grant request from the Harvest Moon Fall Festival to be held on October 2, in the amount of $2000, was reviewed and approved. Also with regard to festivals, it was noted the Festival of Trees will again be conducted at the Dawes County Courthouse. Any organization/person interested in placing a tree at the Courthouse or volunteering can call Rempp for additional information.
Brandon Davenport has been recommended by the Tourism Board to come on as a summer intern. The Commissioners agreed to hire Brandon Davenport for twelve weeks at $10 per hour with hours of work not to exceed 20 per week.
Rempp’s salary was discussed at the last Tourism Board meeting and all present were in agreement that the Director’s salary should be increased due to good early tourism in the area and the fact that she has gone above and beyond her assigned duties. The increase will be discussed and finalized at budget time.
Advertised sealed bids turned in by the deadline for the Dawes County CDBG reuse funds were opened. Circle J Glass bid a total of $11,274 to complete Option 3 for the Head Start Center to install vinyl siding, vent metal seams and soffit. They also submitted a sealed bid to complete Option 2 in the total amount of $4,670 to install the patio cover at the Head Start center.
Chadron Glass bid $3,775 to replace windows at the Head Start Center also known as Option 4.
All sealed bids were advertised and received by the deadline specified in the project specifications. Circle J was awarded the bid in the total amount of $11,274 to install vinyl siding, vent metal seams and soffit, and Chadron Glass was awarded the $3,775 bid to replace windows at the Head Start Center.
Northwest Improvements was also awarded a bid of $ 23,610.16 for the RSVP ADA accessibility upgrades.
Jerry Feist, USDA, met with the Board concerning the APHIS contract. Feist informed those present the Federal Government had dropped their match for the APHIS contract for predatory animal control services in Dawes County and surrounding counties. He presented options available for the county to continue these services at their expense. Dave Paris indicated for the record that without predator control measures he would lose more sheep than he already has. Gale Henry asked about other funding options available.
Stewart asked Feist to look into the contract and report back to the next Commissioner meeting, which will be June 22 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on June 17.