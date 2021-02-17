Commissioners discuss local control of positions

The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 9, following a meeting of the Board of Equalization.
Celeste Cattin, Clerk of District Court, briefed the Board on LB 102 which would move current Clerks of District Court to State positions as opposed to County level positions. She reported her association feels strongly about local control and they are opposed to LB 102. Discussion ensued, and the Board agreed they need to keep control at the local level and will draft a letter opposing LB 102.
Erin Campbell, UNL Extension, presented 2020 extension updates. Some of the area’s focused on were early childhood, daycares, CHIME and DEEP DIVE programs. In addition, UNL spent $41,000.00 to offer various programs through zoom.
Correspondences acknowledged by the Board included the letter Celeste Cattin received from the State and the 2020 4-H annual report.
The next order of business was road updates. It was noted for the record and as previously advertised the Board will conduct shop visits and introduce new Commissioner, Levi Grant in District 3. Lindsay Adams, Roads Secretary, presented the Board with a culvert listing. There was some discussion regarding what culverts are needed in each District. A total cost of approximately $55,000 in culverts will be needed.
It was announced that the 2015 FEMA flood money has been receipted into the Treasurer. A sand agreement on Ferguson Road was discussed briefly. District 3 has a CAT 140 Motor Grader that needs new pulleys.
Stacy Swinney visited with the Board regarding one- year road projects and six-year road projects. Also discussed was closure of some projects. Swinney reviewed the consultant contract, and it was further decided the county would provide Swinney with a pickup to travel to the three districts and get input from Crew Chiefs regarding the One/Six Year Road Plan as well.
Information in the One/Six Year Road plan document to the public at a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. Swinney will also submit all required documents to the State of Nebraska upon completion of the project. The contract will run February 1-28
Kami Wills, HR Director, met with the Board regarding updates to the general assistance policy. The last update on general assistance polices was done in 1986. Wills went over the updates, though no action will be taken on policy updates until the February 23 meeting to allow time for the Board and Deputy County Attorney to review all updates.
In other business the Chairman of the Board read aloud Resolution No. 2021-08 adopting the Hazard Mitigation updates, which was later adopted.
A travel board grant was reviewed by the Board. The grant, in the amount of $4,000.00 will be used for Fur Trade Days activities/advertising.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be held on February 23, 2021 beginning at a.m. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on February 18, 2021.
The next meeting of the Board of Equalization will be March 9, 9 a.m. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 4. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public. The meeting will be in the Commissioners Room located in the Courthouse.