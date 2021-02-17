Commissioners discuss local control of positions

It was announced that the 2015 FEMA flood money has been receipted into the Treasurer. A sand agreement on Ferguson Road was discussed briefly. District 3 has a CAT 140 Motor Grader that needs new pulleys.

Stacy Swinney visited with the Board regarding one- year road projects and six-year road projects. Also discussed was closure of some projects. Swinney reviewed the consultant contract, and it was further decided the county would provide Swinney with a pickup to travel to the three districts and get input from Crew Chiefs regarding the One/Six Year Road Plan as well.

Information in the One/Six Year Road plan document to the public at a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. Swinney will also submit all required documents to the State of Nebraska upon completion of the project. The contract will run February 1-28

Kami Wills, HR Director, met with the Board regarding updates to the general assistance policy. The last update on general assistance polices was done in 1986. Wills went over the updates, though no action will be taken on policy updates until the February 23 meeting to allow time for the Board and Deputy County Attorney to review all updates.

In other business the Chairman of the Board read aloud Resolution No. 2021-08 adopting the Hazard Mitigation updates, which was later adopted.