Commissioners discuss water line issue

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session was commenced at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 13. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Vic Rivera, with Board Members Webb Johnson and Jake Stewart present.
Connie Shell, Crawford Mayor, met with the Board again to ask for assistance in paying a bill the City of Crawford received from Littrel Construction to fix a water line. Commissioner Stewart discussed the diggers hotline being contacted, and Shell reported signs indicating “water line” were posted. Commissioner Stewart doesn’t feel the county is liable for the claim and Commissioner Rivera feels the county did what was necessary and doesn’t feel the county is responsible for any portion of the bill from Littrel Construction.
Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, presented a listing of unpaid 2018 real estate taxes and discussed with the Board putting these real estate parcels on county tax sale. The issue will be readdressed at the October 27 commissioners meeting
Rivera declared the Public Hearing open regarding the One-Year Road Plan revision concerning Redfern bridge. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, presented a revision form to the One-Year Road Plan. Discussion ensued, and with no one from the public present per the posted and advertised notice of Public Hearing, the Chairman declared the hearing closed. Resolution No. 2020-30 was introduced, and later approved, authorizing the revision.
Resolution No. 2020-29 was also introduced and approved to authorize the Treasurer to make necessary transfers to the Roads Department for operating capital during fiscal year 2020-2021 not to exceed $860,493.00.
Kerri Rempp, Tourism Director, met with the Board and presented two grants — Hereford Crossroads in the amount of $900 and Crawford Cattle Call in the amount of $2,000 — for the Board’s approval, which was given.
Prior to the regular Commissioners meeting, The Dawes County Board of Equalization met at 9:03 a.m. The County Assessor presented tax correction No. 5132-5133 for the Boards review and approval. After review of said tax corrections the commissioners voted to approve the tax corrections and directed the Chairman to sign them.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be October 27 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held the Commissioners room located in the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at noon October 22.
The next Board of Equalization meeting will be November 10 at 9 a.m. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but will close by noon on Thursday, November 5.
