Commissioners discuss water line issue

Resolution No. 2020-29 was also introduced and approved to authorize the Treasurer to make necessary transfers to the Roads Department for operating capital during fiscal year 2020-2021 not to exceed $860,493.00.

Kerri Rempp, Tourism Director, met with the Board and presented two grants — Hereford Crossroads in the amount of $900 and Crawford Cattle Call in the amount of $2,000 — for the Board’s approval, which was given.

Prior to the regular Commissioners meeting, The Dawes County Board of Equalization met at 9:03 a.m. The County Assessor presented tax correction No. 5132-5133 for the Boards review and approval. After review of said tax corrections the commissioners voted to approve the tax corrections and directed the Chairman to sign them.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be October 27 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held the Commissioners room located in the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at noon October 22.

The next Board of Equalization meeting will be November 10 at 9 a.m. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but will close by noon on Thursday, November 5.

