Commissioners hear about ARPA, email security

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:03 a.m. on April 26. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Jake Stewart and Levi Grant.

Assessor Lindy Coleman met with the Board and reported several departments have started receiving phishing emails. One of the emails had an employee’s personal information which could’ve been compromised. She recommended the entire county go to a nebraska.gov email address.

County Clerk Cheryl Feist reported the Elections and Clerk’s departments are going to the nebraska.gov email for election security. Jenny Nixon reported UNL filters 50% of emails as spam. Commissioner Stewart will get quotes to move departments to the nebraska.gov email.

Jenny Borie, ARPA reporter and contact reported back to the Board regarding ARPA funding questions. Borie has been in contact with LUTZ consulting firm and shared the following information relevant to proposed projects. Rural pipelines regarding water is still up in air; another email has been sent to LUTZ for clarification. Non-profits such as Closer to Home and Feed a Hungry Senior require no subrecipient reporting. The announcement publicly of funds available and an application are required.

LUTZ recommended the county not use ARPA funding for a warning siren as funds are available through Homeland Security. Commissioner Grant asked about using ARPA funds for a cost-share on the project. The answer was no.

As for radios, a procurement policy must be in place to use ARPA funds for radio purchases, though ARPA funding is available for window replacement at 250 Main Street. The Roads Department can use ARPA funds but must request funds separately for each project. Machinery purchases can use ARPA funding as well.

Coleman asked if ARPA funds could be used to bring a line into the Courthouse for internet usage. Budgeting of ARPA funding will be looked into further.

Borie clarified she is solely the reporting agent and contact for Dawes County. She will not be required to obtain specifications for bidding required relevant to ARPA funding or create policies to meet requirements of ARPA funding.

Board reports were presented, including:

Stewart: Northwest Community Action Partnership is beginning search for a new CEO through Zelle, good internal candidates have applied. The Donate it, Don’t Dump It event will be May 4-7 at Chadron State College. Proceeds from the sale of items will benefit Feed a Hungry Senior and the Catholic Ladies Rummage Sale.

The SWANN meeting was attended by Commissioner Rivera on behalf of Commissioner Stewart. Rivera reported rates will remain the same with no increases; tire amnesty day will be held in June; the budget will be finalized in May and he discussed salaries at SWANN and the possibility of a CDL representative to offer testing.

The Communications Board met, and there were 18 people present. Draft By-Laws and Interlocal Agreement between agencies was reviewed by Board Members but no action taken.

Discussion was held regarding Harrison and rural areas being included. Commissioner Grant expressed concern with the communications department being called to pick kids up for school that parents can’t get out of bed.

Grant: The Office of Human Development met and went over budget. There are 137 clients being served by OHD. The Area Aging Board had two executive sessions in two days that Commissioner Grant attended.

PADD will be increasing membership dues for county memberships. They used the 2020 Census to arrive at the new dues amount with a goal of $70,000.00 in membership dues.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada, met with the Board. Commissioner Rivera asked if signage could be added to Herford Road by Brent Shaw’s place. They have children playing and going back and forth across the road for chores and traffic on the road is fast. The sign technician will be contacted.

Yada reported all districts are cleaning up Table Road area due to the recent storm and grading weather permitting. District 1 is working on Beaver Valley Road, and two miles are ready to gravel. District 2 is working on Hollibaugh Road and have started graveling. District 3 is working on Ferguson Road and a half-mile is ready for gravel. The Construction Crew is helping other districts where needed and the gravel contract with Stumph is done.

The rental crusher should be here the middle of this week, but this will put projects a month behind schedule due to the delivery timeframe of the crusher. Purple Wave has four pieces of equipment listed through May 10. The equipment includes a screener, crusher, tractor and 1991 JD Motor Grader. Six approved water permits have been received from the State and are good for one year.

Yada also reported July 12, 2022 at 8 a.m. a Nebraska diesel fuel audit will be conducted in the Roads Department.

The Wohler’s Gravel contract was in reviewed by the Deputy County Attorney, and later approved at $1.75 per cubic yard.

The Bruns agreement was reviewed by the Deputy County Attorney and approved at $1.50 per cubic yard.

The purchase of a Road Grader using ARPA funding was discussed. Yada reported Murphy Tractor presented a bid of $316,000.00 on State bid which expires on June 1. Discussion ensued regarding controls, attachments, etc. available on the machine. Another option presented to the Board was a CAT 6- wheel drive 150 at $429,000.00.

Mark Klemke with Mobius, presented a Right Of Way application, later approved, starting at Prairie Home winding to Bordeaux, crossing Highway 20 into Beaver Valley and McHenry area, along the west side of Chadron along Bartlett Road, down Highway 20 heading west into the Whitney area, then south onto Deadhorse Road. Mobius will start this project on June 1 beginning on Table Road off highway 385.

Custodian Brad Streeks, met with the Board. He reported he doesn’t need the pickup that was brought to him. The Board will have Wade Yada come get the pickup and take it the Roads Department. The DOVES window project will cost approximately $3,000 to $6,000. The Board instructed the Streeks to proceed with the DOVES project.

Streeks also reported a tree in the Courtyard has split in half and needs to be removed. Also, courtyard needs all trees trimmed out. Commissioner Stewart recommended Logan Groves be contacted to trim out trees and Kenny Groves be contacted to remove the split tree.

Jody Applegarth approached the Board regarding a SWANN lien. Also present was Henry and Margaret Applegarth. Mr. Applegarth indicated he and his wife live a green lifestyle. Commodities are being buried in the landfill that could be used. Liens were placed on his property for past SWANN bills as he was told everyone pays SWANN. His mother paid that lien. Another lien has been placed on his home located at 415 Lake Street due to interest on the original SWANN lien. The lien, according to Applegarth, was illegal and consequently taxes couldn’t be paid due to the lien. He in turn did a pumping job to cover the cost of the latest lien placed on his property.

Margaret Applegarth asked how much interest is due. She reported no one has ever received anything in writing concerning the second lien. All present agreed this issue needs to be resolved in the best interest of the Applegarths and Dawes County. SWANN will be contacted to assist in resolving this matter.

Clerk of District Court Celeste Cattin reported the DMV being in the former County Courtroom limits the court’s use for Juror’s. Judge Russ Harford indicated that space will become important in the coming months due to scheduled jury trials. The Board will look into the matter and try to figure something out to accommodate the Court Systems.

In other business Commissioner Grant reported he personally checked Kami Wills out from the HR Department when she resigned on April 15. He also reported Box Butte County Commissioner Steve Burke has asked him to share his phone number with Commissioners Stewart and Rivera. He would like to visit with them one on one about the Extension Program. Jenny Nixon left the meeting.

Sheriff Karl Dailey met with the Board and presented three bids for new radios—portable and vehicle—for the Sheriff’s Department.

The APX 8000 all band is a hand-held radio with three channels, UHF and High band at a cost of $63,575.48; the APX 8500 mobile units for cruisers with three channels, UHF and High band is $83,096.00. It would be $146,674.48 for both the hand-held and mobile units.

Commissioner Grant asked how much it costs to move equipment from onecruiser to another. Sheriff Dailey indicated approximately $2,000-$3,000. per cruiser. He informed the Board the Sheriff’s budget will be huge this fiscal year 2022-2023 due to LB 51 which is still in force. Salaries must be addressed at budget time so qualified individuals will apply.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be held on May 09, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room.

The agenda will close at noon on May 5. All resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

