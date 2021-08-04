Commissioners hear Bethel Road concerns

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. July 27. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
During the meeting, Myrna Betson expressed safety concerns with the condition of Bethel Road. She reported people can’t get over to the other side of the road without going in the ditch, and suggested widening the top of hills on Bethel Road. Commissioner Rivera asked if she had visited with the Highway Superintendent, and Betson indicated she hadn’t but was at the meeting to be put on record regarding Bethel Road. She did express her appreciation to the Board for the mowing the edge of the road.
Mark Betson added when meeting a semi, people can’t get off the road very easily. Commissioner Grant reported he is in the process of training a new grader operator in this District so this information will be shared.
Grant and Rivera gave no reports, as they had no meetings in July.
Stewart: NCAP-gearing up for Head Start; SWANN-new red rock going into landfill; Stewart further noted turnover in employees is not an issue at SWANN; Region 23-trainings being offered State wide, finalized budget with a cost-of-living increase; NNDC-met and only one Board member wasn’t present, good board, new ideas and new business recruitment in progress.
Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper met with the Board. He presented information relevant to removal of bindweed from the County Noxious Weed list. He further reported it’s very hard to enforce control of bindweed. He indicated he could spend all day, every day, especially this year to control the weed. Discussion ensued, and the Board instructed Wordekemper to move forward with the proper procedures in removal of the weed from the County list. The Board is interested in hearing what the Public has to say about the removal of bindweed from the County list, and Commissioner Rivera requested weeds be sprayed on Hollibaugh Road prior to a project starting.
Region 23 Emergency Manager Nan Gould also met with the Board regarding the funds Dawes County will receive for the American Rescue Plan. The Board agreed Dawes County will retain the funds until such time the government offers a clear and concise decision regarding expenditure of such funds. She also reported an advisory committee is being formed and meeting to discuss the creation of a centralized communications center.
Veterans Service Office Manager Martha Quay spoke regarding the Veteran’s and Veteran’s Aid budgets. Also present was Alan Connell, former Veteran’s Service Officer. It was brought to the Board’s attention that Vetra-Spec hadn’t been budgeted for. Wages were adjusted and travel expenses were increased. The Veteran’s Aid budget was also discussed and the Board instructed Quay to remit the new figures to the budget coordinator as soon as possible so this Board has a clear picture of what they will be looking at for expenditures.
In other business the Board discussed a temporary right of way easement release on Bethel Loop Road. The release grants the ROW back to the landowner, and the Chairman was authorized to sign it.
A Law Enforcement Agreement between the Dawes County Sheriff, Job Corp and the Forest Service was reviewed and agreed upon by the Board.
A resolution was introduced and approved directing the Clerk to prepare a claim to transfer $53,240.44 from the Inheritance Fund to the Wireless Fund to satisfy the pending requirement pertaining to the Wireless Fund by the Public Service
Gale Kittrell with Communications, met with the Board. He presented a bid from Motorola to replace the current console system which is approximately 17 years old. Kittrell reported parts are no longer available for the current console system. Discussion ensued, and the bid will be taken under consideration during budget discussions.
Brian Prosser, Crawford Fire Chief Brian Prosser and Brandon Martens, Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens. Prosser reported he had received an email changing protocol for emergencies. He indicated he would like to see one contact established for emergency situations to eliminate confusion.
Discussion ensued, and the Board indicated for the record it’s vital the Highway Superintendent be on Board in these situations. All present agreed clear procedures need established moving forward. Commissioner Stewart offered to sit down with Prosser, Martens and Highway Superintendent Wade Yada to come to an understanding on how emergencies will be handled going forward.
In other business the Board opened sealed bids received regarding surplus road property including:
Pine Ridge Service Center-$200.00 for 100 4x4 treated posts; Colleen Mitchell-$300.00 for #1 bridge planks; $100.00 for #2 bridge stringers and $500.00 for #3 bridge headers; J.W. Geiser-$50.00 for #1 bridge planks; $35.00 for bridge stringers; $50.00 for #3 bridge headers; $155.00 for #4 4x4 treated posts; $20.00 for #8 fuel tanks; $10.00 for #10 ¾” impact wrench and $255.00 for #12 96” CMP. Mike Reynoldson-$10.00 for yellow spray tank; $100.00 for 4x4 treated posts; $150.00 for pickup box trailer; and $155.00 for old aluminum traffic signs. Levi’s Auto & Metal Recycling-$150.00 for #2 propane tank; $133.00 for #4 scrap metal pieces; $85.00 for old aluminum traffic signs; $166.00 for #6 300 gallon fuel tank; $10.00 for treated power poles; $20.00 for #8 tractor tires; $10.00 for #9 boom mower; $130.00 for #10 pickup box trailer; $10.00 for #11 car axles; $150.00 for #13 treated 4x4 posts; $22.00 for #1 bridge planks; $20.00 for #2 bridge stringers; $20.00 for #3 bridge headers; $44.00 for #4 4x4 treated posts; $85.00 for #5 scrap metal pieces; $55.00 for #6 old aluminum traffic signs; $55.00 for #8 fuel tanks, pickup size; $60.00 for #11 portable air compressor; $77.00 for #13 pickup box trailer with rack and $10.00 for #15 homemade dozer blade. Brooke Bass-$26.00 for #9 AC Welder and $21.00 for #11 portable air compressor. Monty Maginnis-$305.00 for #1 52” CMP; $20.00 for #2 propane tank; $35.00 for #5 old aluminum traffic signs; $5.00 for #8 tractor tires and $166.00 for #13 treated 4x4 posts. Jay Douthit-$885.00 for 500- gallon propane tank. Dillion McGannon-$300.00 for #2 500- gallon propane tank; $20.00 for #5 old aluminum traffic signs; $20.00 for #7 power poles; $100.00 for #8 tractor tires; $160.00 for #10 pickup box trailer and $15.00 for #13 4x4 treated posts. Tim Carrick-$350.00 for bridge planks and $300.00 for 4x4 treated posts.
All bids were accepted, with the awarded bids going to the highest bidders.
The last order of business was road updates. Commissioner Rivera discussed over-time payThe Board agreed an over-time/maintenance policy needs drafted and enforced.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization meeting followed by the Commissioner meeting at about 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on Aug. 5.