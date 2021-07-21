Commissioners meeting includes board changes

Erin Kampbell presented names of interested individuals wishing to serve on the Extension Board. The names presented were Tony Denke, Steph Turman and Julie Downing, though Downing is already serving on the Board. All three appointments were approved. Kampbell also visited briefly with the Board regarding the salary of the summer intern. She reported UNL Extension will pay 57% of the $5985 salary and asked Dawes County to provide the remaining balance. Following discussion, it was agreed Dawes County would be willing to pay 25% of the total salary with UNL Extension paying 75% of the salary. Kampbell will approach UNL Extension with Dawes County’s offer and report back.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. July 27. The agenda will close at noon on July 22.

Prior to the regular Commissioners meeting, the Dawes County Board of Equalization met at 9:05 a.m.

County Assessor Lindy Coleman presented tax corrections 5164 and 5165 for the Boards review and approval, both of which were received. The Board also discussed valuation protest hearings scheduled to begin this past Monday, July 19. The next meeting of the Board of Equalization will be August 10 at 9 a.m. A current agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the agenda will close by noon on Thursday, August 5.

