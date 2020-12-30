Commissioners recognize Hankin, Johnson

The public meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners was at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 The meeting was also set up on zoom and called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Webb Johnson and Jake Stewart.

Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, was recognized by the Board for service to Dawes County since 2008. The Board thanked him and presented a plaque to Hankin. Commissioner Webb Johnson was also recognized by the Board for years of service to Dawes County as Commissioner for District 3. The Board thanked Johnson for his dedication and presented him with an engraved pen/pencil set and mug.

Board Reports included: Johnson — Area Aging met to ratify November business. NACO Conference call was held. Josh Skavdahl is now President of NACO and Larry Dix is retiring February 1. A conference call was also held with the Governor regarding COVID reimbursements; Stewart — NNDC met, a yearly evaluation was conducted on Deb Cottier with business as usual. Rivera: All meetings were by zoom.

Gary Bridges, VSO, met with the Board to request a signature card change regarding the Veteran’s Aid account. Barbara Reed was approved as new signee, replacing Darrell Marshall on the Veterans Aid account. Also, a surplus request from the Veteran’s Service Office was received and approved.