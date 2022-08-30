Commissioners review 2022-23 budgets

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:04 a.m. Aug. 23. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Jake Stewart and Webb L. Johnson.

During the meeting, the 2022-2023 budgets were reviewed. Fund 651 Radio and Auto line items will be reduced and part paid for through ARPA funding. The motor grader line item in Roads was reduced to $50,000 with $270,000 of that expense being covered by ARPA funding. The semi-tractor line item was reduced to $60,000. Other adjustments to various budgets were made throughout the meeting. Revenues were looked at and some adjustments were made based upon past performance.

The following resolutions were adopted: Resolution No. 2022-13, increasing the restricted funds by 1%; Resolution No. 2022-14, authorizing petty cash funds; and Resolution No. 2022-15, granting taxing authority to the Agricultural Society, Chadron and Crawford Fire Districts.

Also during the meeting, Mark Betson questioned the number of miles maintained on county roads in Dawes County. Commissioner Stewart responded approximately 642 miles.

Betson then asked how many miles would be graded/graveled this year. Highway Superintendent Wade Yada responded approximately 30 miles.

Betson asked how many employees the Roads Department has. Yada responded normally 16 employees.

Board reports were presented including:

Johnson — Area Aging met with business as usual and are starting a new budget cycle and working on public relations; PADD didn't meet; OHD is working on pay plan and recruitment of new clients. Commissioner Johnson further reported the Supreme Court Chief Justice visited the courts in Dawes County and liked the setup currently being used.

Stewart — SWANN and Region 23 don't meet in August; NCAP is in full swing with Head Start open, the CEO search is down to Board offering the position to Brooke Smith contingent upon background check and regional office approval. Commissioner Stewart, as Board President, met with auditors on August 24 regarding NCAP's $4,000,000.00 budget; NNDC met August 25 regarding the audit; Communications will begin the process of forming a regional board which will take some time due to logistics involved.

Rivera — Panhandle Public Health didn't meet; Region 1 met August 11 and ratified agendas from the May a June meetings.

Highway Superintendent Yada presented road updates including:

District 1 — Crews still building on Beaver Valley Road going east.

District 2 — Crews finishing up on Hollibaugh Road, one of the trucks is down.

District 3 — Crews working on roads due to rain received. The Crusher is up and running again, Murphy Tractor came out and repaired the Crusher.

A petition request to trench in a water line under Four Mile Road was reviewed by the Board. Discussion ensued with the Highway Superintendent, though the petition request from Arden Van Beek was approved. The 2022 Inventories of the Roads Department and Treasurer were reviewed and approved.

Jenny Nixon with UNL Extension, Engagement Zone Coordinator Rob Elrich and Extension Assistant Soni Cochran met with the Board. Nixon presented a flyer showing 4-H updates and informed the Board what a wonderful job Tessa Reece has done with the Dawes County 4-H program. She reported UNL froze wages for three years but recently granted raises. The Extension budget will include the raise for Tessa Reece. Dawes County pays this full-time position through a contract with UNL. Internships will be paid for through Nebraska Extension this year.

The Board reviewed an special liquor license request from Wild's Bar was reviewed and approved, for a wedding reception at the Cogdill Ranch on September 10.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be Sept. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk's Office.