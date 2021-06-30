Commissioners sign resolution against 30 x 30

Commissioner Stewart also shared legislative bills passed, in committee or will go onto the 2022 legislative session. He encouraged Board members to contact their Senator with concerns.

In other business the Board reviewed and approved by general consent all monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments.

The Road Construction Chief salary was discussed but no action will be taken until budget time. A petition request submitted by Chuck McCance to install a water line crossing under Airport Road was discussed by the Board. The request was later approved and Chairman Stewart was directed to sign it.

The Board also reviewed and approved surplus requests submitted by the Roads, Public Defender and Communications Departments.

The Board briefly discussed the American Rescue Plan and approved moving forward with the plan and all its regulations and requirements.

A Veteran’s board appointment was reviewed by the Board, as Gene Von Forrell has expressed an interest in serving on the Veterans Board. Commissioner. His appointment to the board was approved.