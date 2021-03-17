Commissioners to consider waterfowl recommendations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider 2021-2022 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its meeting today (March 17) in Norfolk.

Among the recommendations is a proposal for a “two-tier” duck bag limit option a hunter will choose from for the season.

Nationally, duck hunter numbers have fallen nearly 44% since 1990, and Nebraska has lost, on average, 464 duck hunters per year since 1990. A recent survey conducted by Game and Parks; South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks; and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has determined that duck identification skills are a major factor preventing potential hunters from picking up the sport.

Nebraska has been given federal authority to implement an experimental system related to bag limits. The new season options are an effort to make getting into hunting easier for novice duck hunters.

When hunters register for their Harvest Information Program number, they will choose between two options. Tier I is the current traditional six-duck limit with species and sex restrictions. Tier II allows hunters to harvest three ducks of any kind. Once a tier is selected, it may not be changed during the season.

If also adopted by South Dakota, the state would join Nebraska in the five-year pilot program.