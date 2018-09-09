Kindness is not an imposition, but rather an opportunity to express the joys of a shared experience. This was principally shown as I visit with those who have their smart phones on. It was just the other day I was visiting with several people who were so preoccupied with their cell phones, actually mini-computers & cameras as well as phones. They were fingering through numerous entries that they felt they could not do without. It caused me to wonder where their communication skills disappeared. Instead of hearing a voice, they read a screen. In some cases they are concentrating on their phones and have little time for anything else.
I was actually on the point of wondering about a courtesy that was not there any longer. It seemed they were in another world as they focused on what was before them in their tiny flat boxes. I might have felt insulted, except they told me they could multi-task and could visit orally the same time they were visiting textually. It was the feeling I was intruding on their concentrated moment. In this case, I immediately withdrew from trying further conversation.
I wonder if we are that concentrated with our prayer life? Is prayer something that causes us to withdraw from what's happening around us, or are we having a wonderful visit with God? Could it be we are more concerned with self than what's happening in Heaven?
In the mist of all these questions, I wonder if we know anything about courtesy with our communication skills? Putting ourselves in another person's shoes, how would you feel if there were long moments of silence to every question, while your friend was trying to multi-task with Texting or Facebook Postings, and could not think of what to say next?
Jesus said, "Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him and he with me." (Revelation 3:20) He is talking...now the question is, are we open to further communication?