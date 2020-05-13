Communities recognize graduates

Communities recognize graduates

Prior to the graduation ceremony at Wilson Park, Chadron parents and school staff set up Senior yard signs for the line of vehicles coming through. Chadron wasn't the only community doing an unorthodox graduation this year.

In Crawford, graduates had receiving tables set up outside their homes for gifts. The Crawford Chamber of Commerce teamed up with D&S Market to provide hamburgers, drinks, chips and cookies for seniors and those helping them celebrate.

In Harrison, Sioux County High School graduation speeches were recorded and the graduates drove out onto the football field to receive awards, diplomas and personalized graduation cakes. Tables were also set up a seniors' homes for gifts.

In each of the three communities, the informal graduations were followed by community cruises in the students' honor.

