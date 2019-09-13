From public safety and emergency preparedness measures to business development, the Census plays a role in allocation of funds.
In fiscal year 2015, for example, Nebraska received more than $2.5 million for things like Medicaid, highway planning and construction, special education grants, low income energy assistance and more. All the allocations are based on Census statistics, and with another Census right around the corner, the Census Bureau wants the public to recognize how important it is to respond.
The Census, which is enshrined in the Constitution, takes place every 10 years to count every person living in the U.S. The figures are used to determine how many seats each state has in the House of Representatives, but are also used to determine how $675 billion is spent.
Carol Gooden-Rice was in Chadron recently to encourage the community to form a Complete County Committee. The committee will help spread awareness of the Census, its importance and how to take part.
The next Census Day is April 1, 2020, and Dawes County Joint Planning Committee members will be working to build awareness until then.
Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census in March, which will be followed up with a reminder letter later that month. The Census questionnaire can be answered by mail, phone or, for the first time ever, online.
The Census counts each individual where they live and sleep on most of the time. Children who spend an equal amount of time with two parents or caregivers at separate addresses should be counted where they are on April 2020. Parents should also include babies in their Census count, even if they are still in the hospital. College students must answer the Census for their college location, and parents of college students should not count that child as a member of their household for the purpose of the Census.
The individual filling out the form should report all members of the household, even if the living arrangements are temporary in nature. The Census counts “all people living or staying at an address, not just the person or family who owns or rents the property,” says a Census handout.
Answering the census by mail, over the phone or online should take about 10 minutes; for those who do not respond by Census Day, workers will visit in person.