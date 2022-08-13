 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community band, chorus rehearsals to begin

  • 0
c

Community residents interested in performing with Chadron State College’s Community Symphonic Band are welcome to the first rehearsal of the Fall semester, Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

For more details contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform in concert, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Community Band will also join with the Wind Symphony for the annual Holiday Concert Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to Chadron community residents and CSC students. Community members may join the chorus by emailing Dr. Joel Schreuder and then coming to the first weekly rehearsal Thursday, Aug. 25, in Memorial Hall (CSC Campus) from 7 to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 pm. For more information, contact Dr. Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former CSC football standout dies

Former CSC football standout dies

A Chadron State College graduate who was an outstanding football player for the Eagles and was a member of the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, Mich…

Panhandle judges see high marks

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) released results of its 2022 Judicial Performance Evaluation on Wednesday, July 27. Lawyer…

Rodeo coach starts meat co-op

HOTSPRINGS, S.D. — Dustin Luper is already well-known for his work with the Chadron State College Rodeo Team, but the coming months will see h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News