Community band, chorus rehearsals to begin

Community residents interested in performing with Chadron State College’s Community Symphonic Band are welcome to the first rehearsal of the Fall semester, Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

For more details contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform in concert, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Community Band will also join with the Wind Symphony for the annual Holiday Concert Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to Chadron community residents and CSC students. Community members may join the chorus by emailing Dr. Joel Schreuder and then coming to the first weekly rehearsal Thursday, Aug. 25, in Memorial Hall (CSC Campus) from 7 to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 pm. For more information, contact Dr. Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu.