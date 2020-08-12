Community Band to meet during fall, Community Chorus will wait until spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron State Community Symphonic Band will begin rehearsals Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall Auditorium. The Community Chorus will not rehearse or perform this fall.

All wind and percussion players are welcome to participate in the band while following COVID-19 safety measures recommended by multiple music organizations. These measures include bell covers, provided by CSC, that do not restrict the sound. The stage will provide social distancing for all musicians and band members are asked to provide their own masks for use when not playing.

For those who are interested, but do not own an instrument, one will be provided. Please contact Associate Professor Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322 for more information.

Professor Dr. Joel Schreuder and Dr. Jim Margetts, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts, made the decision to cancel Community Chorus for the fall after considering scientific research about the risks involved with singing, as well as concerns from members of the chorus. Schreuder and Margetts will re-assess the risks of starting Community Chorus rehearsals in January and make an announcement at that time.