Community housing study, surveys underway

The High Plains Community Development Corporation (HPCDC) is preparing a Community Housing Study for the City of Chadron, Nebraska. The Study will highlight current demographic and economic statistical data, local housing unit “target demand” and a five year “Housing Action Plan” for new housing development and existing housing rehabilitation activities.

The Housing Study is being funded by a Housing Study Grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, in combination with local funding. HPCDC is being assisted by Hanna:Keelan Associates, P.C., a Lincoln, Nebraska-based community planning and research consulting firm.

An important component of this Housing Study is a “Community Housing Survey.” All citizens of the Community and surrounding area are encouraged to participate. The Survey will be advertised on the HPCDC and City websites, as well as various social media outlets.

A “Workforce Housing Needs Survey” will also be made available to persons employed at select businesses and industries in Chadron.

Students of Chadron State College are encouraged to participate in a “Student Housing Survey” which will document both current and future housing needs of on- and off-campus students.

The Community Housing and Workforce Housing Needs Surveys must be completed by Friday, May 13th. Questions regarding the Housing Study or Surveys can be directed to Rita Horse, Executive Director, HPCDC, at 308-432-4346.

