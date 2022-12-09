Community invited for One Book, One School

The public is invited to participate with the Chadron Middle School in this year’s One Book, One School activity Dec. 19-21. Folks can volunteer as guest readers, spending 90 minutes to read to the 5th-8th grade students. As the students rotate through their day, they’ll hear the entire book and participate in discussion and activities from each section.

Eighth Grade Reading Teacher Barb Waugh explained a committee selects the book, and this year has chosen “Snow Treasure” by Marie McSwigan. The story focuses on Peter Lundstrom in the winter of 1940. After Nazi paratroopers land in his village, Peter becomes part of a plan to fool the soldiers and send nine million in gold to America.

Waugh said this book was chosen because it connects to a new book display at the library coming in January. The nearly 30 books in the display are about World War II and the Holocaust, and “Snow Treasure” focuses on child empowerment and being brave in the face of danger.

This is the second year for the program, Waugh said, and she received a lot of positive feedback from the students and the community members who came to read. The first year’s book was “Ugly,” a memoir by Robert Hoge.

The reading groups are changed from last year. Rather than there being grade-level groups, it will be multi-aged grouping for the reading part and grade-level groups for the enrichment activities. Waugh explained these activities are developed by the committee to enhance the material that’s read, and teachers choose which they want for their classes.

Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressel said this a good opportunity to bring the community into the school, work with the students and see the teachers they have. “Most of the time, people don’t get to see the inside of the building.” He appreciates the organization Waugh has done with the program, and said it’s a positive way to end the first semester.

“I’m a firm believer that sometimes the best thing administrators can do is say ‘yes’ and get out of the way. This is an example. A teacher like Mrs. Waugh, who is always trying to find ways to connect with kids comes up with a great idea. I ask what she needs. She says we need books. I say 'okay' and we go.” He extended that appreciation to the committee and everyone who makes the program possible.

Dressel said the feedback from last year was amazing, with many commenting on the positivity of being able to read to the students. “The fact that we’re all having the same conversations is a great way to build community.”

The selected books also fit well with the district’s focus on social and emotional learning, and provides a unique approach to these conversations.

Waugh appreciates the community support and willingness to come to the school. Last year, there were more than 90 readers. She is also willing to put readers in the same room as kids who are special to them, such as a neighbor from down the street or relative. Readers from last year included high school students, whom the middle school kids look up to, and retired community members.

“The idea with that,” Waugh said, “is that we’re all readers. It’s not an age thing or a gender thing. We’re all able to enjoy the book.” Those who want to be readers, but who want to know the whole story, can contact Waugh for a copy.

Reading schedules are set for 8:30-10 a.m., Dec. 19-21. Chapters 1-9 are read on the first day, chapter 10-19 on the second and chapter 20-30 on the final. If two readers can be arranged for each reading block, they will alternate chapters.

Those who would like to read can contact Waugh at 308-432-0708 or barb.waugh@chadronschools.net.