Community program keeps people fed

This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and among the programs helping keep people fed is the Chadron Extra Helpings Food Pantry through Northwest Community Action Partnership.

Samantha Bronson, the service navigator for Dawes and Box butte counties, explained the availability of the pantry is based around income based on the household size. “People have to be under a certain amount per household, and it’s a different number for however many people are in the house.” She could not provide the exact amounts, as they change throughout the year.

Aside from income, Bronson said checks are done to see what other assistance programs a person it on. These include Medicaid and SNAP. Data from the entire family is used, and paperwork such as pay stubs from the past 30 days and Department of Health and Human Services award letters are used to verify eligibility.

Receiving SNAP won’t disqualify a person, she added, as often times SNAP doesn’t provide enough food assistance. “It just helps us to see they have been checked by other groups.”

Those eligible for the pantry can use it once per month, and bigger families get more food. For example, Bronson said, a family of three or fewer might get eight pounds of meat for the month. Larger families might get 10-12 pounds. Meats typically include ground beef and chicken, if it’s on-hand.

There are two different food sources for the pantry. The first is through the USDA, and comes in no matter what. These are commonly known as “commodities,” and include items like dry milk, raisins, flour and evaporated milk.

The pantry also gets a set amount of funds for shopping, while other food comes from donations. While these are regularly singular food items, the pantry also has seen themed donations such as the “birthday party packs” donated by the local Girl Scouts. The packs provide necessary items for making a birthday cake.

Shoppers in the pantry have free choice, though shelf labels have set limits on items. Bronson noted what is provided should be enough to at least start meals.

Delivery of food is also available for those who can’t make it to the pantry. Bronson explained calls are made to those who need delivery, to let them know what’s available and to make their selections. “That way they’re still getting the free choice. We try to give people the best choice we can, but there’s only so much we can get in.”

In addition to the stationary food pantry, Northwest Community Action also has three mobile food pantries each year, two in Chadron and one in Crawford. There are no eligibility requirements for these mobile pantries, and lines of vehicles are a common sight when they happen.

There are also emergency food bags, Bronson said, put together for folks who might be a victim of domestic violence or is suddenly without a home.

Bronson estimated there are 100-150 people and families in Dawes County who use the pantry each month, and they entering their busy part of the year with the holiday season.

The pantry has regular deliveries through the USDA, and those who want to donate to the program can bring their item, or financial donation, to the pantry at 127 West Second Street.

Other food assistance programs in Chadron include the Shepherd’s Pantry at Immanuel Lutheran, 747 Ann Street, the Chadron State College food pantry and the Closer to Home program at the Masonic Hall, 365 Main Street.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0