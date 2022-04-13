Community supports mentoring program

Friday night, the Chadron Arts Center was packed with folks who came out to support the Chadron chapter of the TeamMates Mentoring Program. Attendees had plenty of fun bidding in silent auction on the items donated by local businesses, and enjoying an interactive dueling pianos show.

TeamMates began in 1991 with the vision of University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy. Coach Osborne felt that the athletes in his program could make an impact on the middle school students, and twenty-two football players began meeting with middle school students in the Lincoln Public Schools. Of the 22 original mentees, 21 went on to graduate from high school while one left school early to pursue a successful Motocross career. Eighteen of the original mentees also obtained some form of post-secondary education.

Sheri Daniels, coordinator with the Chadron chapter of TeamMates, noted the program has since branched out to incorporate not only Nebraska, but also Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming.

As for what students can be part of the program, Daniels explained students in grades 3-12 can be nominated by family, school staff, friends, or even self-nominate. As the program coordinator, her job is to recruit adult mentors and match them with students.

The mentoring window is at school lunch times, Daniels said, and TeamMates is a safe program because the adults come to the schools to have lunch with the students rather than setting up meeting times outside school hours. For students at Chadron Middle School, there is another option to meet during the Cardinal Block study time at the building. All of the mentors who apply must pass a background check, Daniels said.

Being a mentor is an “encouraging role,” Daniels said, being there for support and listening to the student. The goal is to have it somewhat based on activity. Since students usually have a set time to eat and free time during lunch, there’s time to play games, draw, walk the track or other activities.

There are currently about 45 mentor-mentee pairs, Daniels said, and she constantly has students on the waiting list. “It’s a continuous process, so we’re always recruiting new mentors and we’re always taking new mentees.”

Since TeamMates is a voluntary program, as long as the mentor and mentee want to work together, and as long as the both live in Chadron, they can be a team all the way through high school graduation.

Those who would like to be mentors can call 877-531-TEAM or apply via teammates.org

