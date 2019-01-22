The federal government shutdown has impacted regional residents for a month now, marking the longest shutdown in government history.
It has left 800,000 employees unable either to work or collect paychecks. That includes more than 100 federal government employees in the Dawes County Labor Market, according to a Labor Supply Factors and Labor Availability study from 2017. As the shutdown lengthens, some companies have begun to offer assistance to the workers.
Verizon announced last week that it will waive late fees and agent assist fees for federal government employees directly impacted by the shutdown. Federal employee customers of the company can use its online self-service tools or speak to customer service about their Verizon bills at 866-266-1445. The company has also launched a Promise to Pay program, which allows federal workers to set up a date for future payments.
Chadron’s other local provider, Viaero Wireless, is likewise offering assistance to federal government employees and contractors. That company’s customers can call 877-744-1850 to discuss their options with respect to the disruption of their income.
Other wireless providers, including Sprint and AT&T, are also offering short-term assistance or flexible payment options to the furloughed federal workers.
Black Hills Energy also reminded all customers, including furloughed federal workers, that they can seek help to manage their winter heating bills. Customers may qualify for the Nebraska Cold Weather Rules for payment arrangements, energy assistance and bill-related service interruptions through March 31. Black Hills Energy also has other programs year-round to aid customers manage their natural gas bills, including a budget billing program.
Nationally, banks, credit cards, lenders and loan services, such as Bank of America, Chase, Discover and Wells Fargo, have assistance options available for their customers as well. Chase, U.S. Bank and Bank of America are among the financial institutions that have created dedicated lines for federal employees. Customers of those institutions can utilize the following numbers to discuss their alternatives:
Chase: 888-356-0023
U.S. Bank: 877-760-6046
Bank of America: 844-219-0690
Hunger Free America, a national non-profit group, has also opened a toll free line for its Fed Food program at 855-859-4647. Information is also available at HungerFreeAmerica.org/FedFood. Any employee of the federal government or federal contractor struggling financially due to the shutdown can use the hotline or website to find food resources near them. Operators will answer calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday and will take messages during off times. The toll free number and website will remain on line until the shutdown ends.