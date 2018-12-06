The Compassionate Friends of Northwest Nebraska will celebrate the Worldwide Candle Lighting at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Ridgeview Bible Church, 919 East Tenth, Chadron. This event is to honor and remember children, grandchildren, and siblings who have died at any age from any cause. The afternoon will begin with a time of crafting an ornament to be placed on a tree and then taken home. A musical slide presentation will be shown with pictures of those loved ones being remembered. If you would like to have a picture of your loved one included, please send a jpg file, including information to stacy.fry.r6j0 or mail a copy of a photo to Stacy Fry, 191 Maple St., Chadron.
Candles are then lit in a meaningful ceremony in their memory. This event is open to the public and you are encouraged to invite extended family and friends to join in lighting a candle for one who has gone too soon. As candles are lit to honor the memory of our children, let us also remember those less fortunate by giving to other children in need. You are invited to bring a new, unwrapped item for a child to this ceremony and it will be taken to the Caring and Sharing Christmas program of Chadron.
The Compassionate Friends of Northwest Nebraska is the local organization that assists families toward the positive resolution of grief after the death of a child of any age and to provide hope to bereaved parents, grandparents, and siblings.
Held annually the second Sunday in December The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor and remember children who have died at any age from any cause. As candles are lit, hundreds of thousands of persons commemorate and honor children in a way that transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious, and political boundaries. The Worldwide Candle Lighting is a gift from The Compassionate Friends to the bereavement community allowing us all to join together in unity to remember and honor the memories of all children so they may never be forgotten. Believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the Worldwide Candle Lighting creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. Hundreds of formal candle lighting events are held and thousands of informal candle lightings are conducted in homes as families gather in quiet remembrance of special children to always be remembered.