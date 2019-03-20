A woman accused of causing a drunken driving accident that killed a child will be evaluated to determine if she is competent to stand trial, the Dawes County District Court has ruled.
Dawes County Public Defender Becca Chasek filed a motion to have Kimberly Eagle Bull undergo a competency evaluation, to which the state consented. Judge Travis O’Gorman officially approved the order last week. Eagle Bull is accused of being the driver of a car that crashed on Slim Buttes Road in September 2017, sending several passengers to the hospital and killing 6-year-old Christina Roubideaux, who died after the accident at a Denver hospital. Eagle Bull is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts of child abuse and false reporting.
Defense attorneys successfully argued in 2018 that Eagle Bull’s blood test indicating her blood alcohol content level was taken illegally and will not be admissible at trial. However, statements made by Eagle Bull immediately after the accident and the following day were ruled admissible.
The competency evaluation is expected to delay Eagle Bull’s case for at least 45-60 days.
Also in court last week:
- Thomas Catches entered a guilty plea to one charge of escape in exchange for the state declining to recommend a sentence. Catches was charged with escape after he failed to return from work release in September 2017; he was not arrested again until last fall. He will be sentenced May 7 at 1 p.m.
- Chasek requested a bond reduction in the case against Derek Grinnell, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chasek argued that Grinnell is a Chadron resident with three minor children to support and noted that the crime he is accused of is not a violent one. County Attorney Vance Haug objected to the reduction, citing Grinnell’s lengthy criminal history. Judge O’Gorman denied the request, keeping Grinnell’s bond at 10 percent of the $50,000.
- Colin LeDeaux entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and another count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea bargain. LeDeaux’s attorney, Randy Cullers, requested the court proceed straight to sentencing and asked for a sentence of 120 days with credit for time served, to which Judge O’Gorman agreed.
- Jeremiah Black Bear was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and will be eligible for parole in nine months. He was previously found guilty of third offense driving under the influence. Chasek requested probation or a minimum jail sentence for Black Bear, saying he hoped to return to Rapid City, S.D., gain employment and provide child support for his minor children.
- Cases against Jered Kearns and Keith Coomes were continued until May 7 at 1 p.m. to allow time for additional depositions.