Concept to reality

Though the campus is virtually empty of students during the summer, work crews are still hard at it on the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning (COIL) at Chadron State College. Since the project's groundbreaking in September, the building has undergone a radical transformation. Each day brings more concrete and metal installed, and the design of the design of the building is taking shape as areas are formed for classrooms, maintenance, offices, new entrances and commons/study area.