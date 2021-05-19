 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concept to reality

Concept to reality

{{featured_button_text}}

Though the campus is virtually empty of students during the summer, work crews are still hard at it on the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning (COIL) at Chadron State College. Since the project's groundbreaking in September, the building has undergone a radical transformation. Each day brings more concrete and metal installed, and the design of the design of the building is taking shape as areas are formed for classrooms, maintenance, offices, new entrances and commons/study area.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants lead to arrest
News

Search warrants lead to arrest

On May 14 Officer Edward Grentz was investigating a report of the use of a stolen credit card at a local Chadron business. During the course o…

Dailey fined for misconduct
News

Dailey fined for misconduct

  • Updated

Wednesday afternoon in the District Court of Dawes County, Sheriff Karl Dailey was fined $750 and court costs on a charge of misconduct, a Cla…

COVID risk dial on rise again
News

COVID risk dial on rise again

After spending the past couple weeks hovering just above the Low Risk category, the Panhandle made a short jump further into the Moderate Risk…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News