Concert to benefit fire department, Fur Trade Days

Hot on the heels of the 2022 Fur Trade Days celebration, the Fur Trade Days, Inc. Board was quick to announce the 2023 dates of July 13-16 for the 2023 event. On Saturday, Sept. 10, folks will have an opportunity to support not only Fur Trade Days but the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department through the inaugural benefit concert featuring local favorite Bar Flies.

Board Secretary and Bar Flies member Dave Hockenbary said the fire department works with them through all of Fur Trade Days, whether it be for the fireworks show added in recent years, establishing fire lanes for the carnival, responding to rescue calls or helping at the demolition derby.

On top of this, firefighters are also busy responding to their regular fire calls, of which there were many this summer.

“This is a volunteer group,” Hockenbary said, “just like we’re a volunteer group. They give so much to the community, so we wanted to come up with a way to give something back to them.”

Fur Trade Board President Jessy Roberts added, “They’re overworked and underappreciated. We wanted them to know we see their work and appreciate their efforts.”

The concert is set for 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza, Second and Main. Those planning to drink can pick up an event cup for $5, just like they would during Fur Trade Days, and will be able to have their drinks inside the designated space. Folks can also show their support by purchasing a $30 event shirt, available online for pre-order only at shop.furtradedays.com

Proceeds from the event, as well as cup and shirt sales, will be split between Fur Trade Days, Inc. and the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Hockenbary said people are encouraged to also donate directly to the fire department. “If they show up with a boot and want to have it at the bar, that’s for them entirely,” he said.

Roberts also expressed appreciation to The Ridge for partnering with them for the event. All ages are welcome and while there is some seating available people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

In regard to the 2023 dates, Hockenbary said people will likely notice they are a week later than traditional. This isn’t the first time it’s happened, he said, and the reason for it is the proximity to Independence Day. The traditional second weekend would mean a July 6 start, and the closeness to the holiday could also mean a downtown carnival would not be able to get here in time.

Roberts said the separation from Independence Day also allows some time to build excitement for Fur Trade Days, and allows the carnival to come for the regular Thursday-Saturday schedule rather than 2022’s Friday-Sunday.

Other events already scheduled for the 2023 include the Black Hills Raptor Show, The String Beans and Traders Market at the Dawes County Courthouse.

“All of our traditional events, with which we partner with different organizations in the community, are returning,” Roberts said, “and all of them seem to be on board and enthusiastic with the date change.” She’s excited to grow events like the Parade of Puppies and Parade of Historic Fur Trade Flags.