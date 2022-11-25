Conn named new county court judge

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Aaron Conn of Rushville to the County Court, Twelfth Judicial District consisting of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties.

Conn, 37, has served as Sheridan County Attorney since 2019. He has also been with Smith, King, Simmons and Conn, P.C. since 2013, where he is currently Partner.

As County Attorney, Conn’s primary practice has involved criminal and trial work. He has prosecuted felony, misdemeanor, and traffic cases in District and County Court. He has also handled juvenile court proceedings, child support enforcement, mental health cases, foreign extradition cases, and identity hearings. Prior to his role as Sheridan County Attorney, Conn served as Deputy County Attorney from 2013 to 2019. He also served as Deputy Box Butte County Attorney from June 2017 through January 2019 in the prosecution of all misdemeanor offenses.

Conn has broad experience in all types of criminal cases and has tried numerous bench and jury trials during his career, including before the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Conn holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Central Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association (where he previously served as a member of the Family Law Section) and all trial and appellate court levels in the State of Nebraska.

Conn has also been actively involved in his community, where he serves as a youth softball coach, and a member of the State and Sheridan County Historical Societies. Additionally, Conn serves on the Board of Directors for Rushville Youth Organization, Inc., a local non-profit corporation funding youth athletics.

Conn fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Russell W. Harford.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Chadron

Conn was one of three candidates whose names were passed on to Ricketts following an October public hearing by the Judicial Nominating Commission. The other two were Travis Rodak of Bridgeport and Audrey Long of Scottsbluff.

During that hearing, Conn told the commission that he is fair, flexible and open-minded, and has been welcomed in all of the communities he’s served with open arms.

Speaking in support of Conn was former Sheridan County Public Defender Michael Varn, who praised Conn's work habits and his dedication to being prepared for each case.

Also during the October hearing, Conn said he would move to Chadron if the opportunity presented itself, but also noted he already comes here at least once a week. As for why he wants to be a judge, Conn said he is open-minded and a calm person for the most part. He enjoys research and writing, which lends itself to his desire to write opinions as a judge.