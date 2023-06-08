Aaron Conn became the newest County Court Judge for the 12th Judicial District of Nebraska, officially taking over the position vacated by Judge Russ Harford on January 10, 2023. Harford retired last year, after 13 years in the position.

Conn explained he came out to Rushville and Gordon 10 years ago, in the first week of July, 2013, having taken a job on two fronts — one with the private firm of Smith, King and Simmons as an associate attorney handling civil litigations, the other as the Sheridan County Deputy Attorney handling criminal matters.

At the time, he resided in Gordon, but moved to Rushville at the end of April of 2015, where he’s lived ever since. He later became a partner with Smith, King and Simmons in the spring of 2017, and was first elected the Sheridan County Attorney in the November 2018 election; he was re-elected in 2022.

Conn further added he was specially appointed in Dawes and Sioux counties, and served as a contracted deputy county attorney in Box Butte County from June of 2017 through the end of 2018.

Before he worked in Western Nebraska, Conn attended Creighton University School of Law, graduating in May of 2011. He passed the Minnesota State Bar first, which he then transferred into Nebraska in January of 2012. There were a few attorneys that he helped work for over the years, and they had an office opening up in Omaha, so he began practicing there until his move to Gordon.

From Missouri, Conn said with a laugh that he “just kept gradually going west.”

As for his decision to put his name in for the judgeship, Conn said he had a lot of experience — a total 11-plus years — in the county courts. For more than nine years, he’s been practicing in the Panhandle.

“I had at least 17 jury trials, so I felt as prepared as one could be for that position,” Conn said. During the interview with the Judicial Nominating Commission last October, he told committee members he’d done his job and represented his clients to the best of his ability, but felt he was more suited to being ain a position of deciding rather than litigating.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity,” he said, noting that he had great experience with not only Judge Harford but other judges including Travis O’Gorman, Paul Wess and Randin Roland.

“I’m a servant of the people here,” Conn said, “but it’s not my role any longer to zealously advocate on behalf of one side or the other. I feel more comfortable in that role, calling balls and strikes.”

It’s been a good journey with a lot of good people to reach this point, Conn added, and he was ready for the next step. The work is certainly different, he added, as diligent attorneys work to strategize their approach to a case. As a judge, he can look through a case file and have some general idea of a case, but in terms of theory, strategy and fact finding he feels like almost a member of the jury.

Additionally, he is now the one making the calls on whether arguments and objections by attorneys have any merit.

Working in the district, Conn isn’t just set at the office in Chadron, though he’s typically there Mondays and Wednesdays. Most Tuesdays, he’s in Rushville. On Thursdays, he’s in Alliance handling the juvenile docket. The first Friday of the month, he’s in Harrison.

“It keeps you on your toes, travelling that much.”

Six months in, Conn said he’s seen enough over the years that he hasn’t encountered anything overwhelming and he’s planning to stick around “as long as the voters will have me.”