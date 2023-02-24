Dawes County 4-H will host a CONNECT WITH 4-H event on Monday, February 27th from 4:30-6:00 pm. The event is a come and go event open to all families and youth ages 5-18. Families will be able to enroll in 4-H, get a sneak peek at our summer workshops, enjoy a treat and drink, create a clover themed project, and turn in their bingo card for a prize.

Throughout the month, youth are welcome to complete activities on our bingo card. If youth complete a bingo, they can share the bingo with us at Connect With 4-H or on our Facebook page to get a prize. Prices include 4-H swag, workshop gift certificates, and free shirts. Bingo activities include: make a healthy snack, eat dinner as a family, take a selfie with a Dawes Extension Staff member, etc. The bingo card is available at our Extension Office, Facebook page, or on website https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/.

For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.