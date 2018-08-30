Thomas D. Driscoll says he feels right at home in Chadron. For approximately three of the past five years he’s lived here while serving as superintendent of two spectacular construction projects at Chadron State College.
He was in charge of building of the Chicoine Center that was started in 2013 and completed in time for the opening of the basketball season in November 2014. And, the past 10 months he’s been ramrodding the construction of the football stadium, press box and field just a long punt west of the Chicoine Center.
In between, he was in charge of constructing a $60 million high school at Rawlins, Wyo.
“I really like Chadron,” said Driscoll on Saturday as the finishing touches were being put on the stadium and press box and the Chadron State football team was going through the paces on the new carpet that covers Elliott Field. “The people are great, the weather’s usually pretty good, the college people are really cooperative and subcontractors and their employees are terrific.”
As Driscoll chatted, the video screen at the west end of the field was going non-stop with all sorts of images. Before this year’s team took the field, Chadron State football highlights from out of the past were being shown.
Once the Eagles arrived, someone operating a camera in the press box zoomed in and out on them and sent the video onto the screen as the players limbered up. Soon they were carrying out various assignments that will be demonstrated for real Saturday night during the first game ever at the new facility.
Next, a smiling Coach Jay Long popped up on the huge screen, thanking the contributors who helped make the project possible. Then, several players were shown taking turns reading short passages of the RMAC sportsmanship code. More crisp and colorful messages and scenes followed. It was hard to keep your eyes on the field.
As the sun set, the stadium was illuminated. Athletic Director Joel Smith said Don Beebe Stadium will now be able to seat something like 3,500 fans, up about 500 from the previous capacity.
Earlier in the week, Smith had led a group of Golden Eagles—retired CSC faculty and staff members—on a tour of the press box, stadium and field. He told them the project was definitely needed. A few years ago, an inspection of the old stadium, which open in 1929, revealed it was “worn out.”
Through the years during downpours, dirt and debris from the hills to the south had washed under the stadium, damaging the concrete and even shifting some of the structure off its foundation, which wasn’t too substantial by today’s standards to begin with.
“The inspector gave us five years to replace it,” Smith stated.
That launched efforts to raise the funding. The Legislature graciously provided some $6 million and the Chadron State Foundation, led by Executive Director Connie Rasmussen and her replacement, Ben Watson, set out to gather an additional $2.3 million. President Randy Rhine, Smith and Long also became deeply involved in contacting alumni and friends of the college.
“We were worried because this project was coming so soon after we’d gone through the same process for the Chicoine Center,” Smith noted. “But, thanks to the generosity of so many good folks, it happened. A lot of people donated to both projects. They’ve been terrific.”
When the bids were let on the stadium and field project, Adolfson & Peterson Construction of Aurora, Colo., which had also spearheaded the building of the Chicoine Center, was awarded the contract. That brought Driscoll—best known as TD—back to Chadron in a hurry.
The Boston native, who has been involved in construction since his senior year in high school in 1972, said he was happy to be in Chadron again.
“I knew we’d probably be able to have the same subcontractors and many of the same workers as we had on Chicoine, knew we’d get the same cooperation from the college and we’d have another great project.”
That doesn’t mean the new project didn’t present some challenges. The primary one was caused by the football schedule.
The Eagles played their final game at Elliott Field last fall on Nov. 11 and were to play their first game this season at home on Sept. 1.
“The first thing I always do when I see the plans is make out a timeline,” Driscoll said. “I did that and determined this one should take 52 weeks, a full year. But there were only 38 weeks before the new season would kick off. That was going to put is in a bind, but we know now that we made it. Everyone who was connected with the project deserves some of the credit.”
Driscoll said the stadium is “built to last,” probably longer than even its illustrious predecessor.
He noted that the piers and light poles are planted some 35 feet deep, including about 5 feet into bedrock. The thousands of pounds of steel that makes up the structure for the press box and supports the aluminum bleachers also are nearly indestructible.
“I’m proud of both projects we’ve now completed in Chadron,” said Driscoll. “Not many towns in America with 5,000 people have two facilities like these. I’m glad I could be a part of them. I’ve enjoyed them. They’ve definitely been a team effort.”
Chadron’s Fuller Construction played a big role in both. In the latest one, its work included demolishing the old stadium, the grading for both the stadium and the field, the framing for the new structure, erecting the outside walls, digging the ditches for the utility lines and pouring and troweling the concrete—an estimated 1.6 million pounds—to support the structure and make it accessible for the multitude of fans who will be watching the Eagles in action for decades.
Muth Electric of Gering was the subcontractor for the interior wiring that in this technology age is extensive. Driscoll said as the project was concluding from 10 to 12 Muth electricians were on the job.
Two Rapid City firms also were involved. Early on, B&B Drilling bored the holes for the stadium piers and the light poles and recently Action Mechanical did the interior plumbing and temperature control for the press box.
During the last two weeks, Midwest Synthetic Turf, based in Missouri but with a major branch office in Lincoln, had an 11-man crew laying the dozens of rolls of bright green turf and mixing in the tons of sand and ground up rubber to form the Elliott Field playing surface. That job requires both muscle and strength from the workers to form a 120-yards of carpet, plus intricate placement and sewing of the yard lines and numbers and the eye-catching Eagle logo in the middle.
The Eagles are now the ninth of the 11 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football teams that will be playing on artificial turf.
“We had from 20 to 30 guys working on the project nearly every day and up to 60 when we poured concrete,” Driscoll said. “During the winter, some of them worked up on top when it was freezing cold and windy. This summer, they were out in the open with the sun beating down on them when it was nearly 100. That’s the life of a construction worker. We do what we have to do when it’s time to do it.”
But Driscoll said he’d have it no other way. He grew up in a family of five boys who learned early in life how to work. Each of them spent nearly every summer day caddying at a nearby golf course beginning when they were 10 to 12 years old.
TD changed occupations when he was a senior in high school in 1972.
“We had a neighbor who knew about a big construction project that needed help,” Driscoll said. “I was on the high school baseball team, but wasn’t getting to play much. I asked the coach if that was ever going to change. He said not unless the starting second baseman broke his leg. So I quit the team and became a construction worker. As soon as I graduated, I worked 40 hours a week and was really happy to be earning $80 hours a week, or $2 an hour.
He continued to work nearly full-time while earning a degree in business at the nearby University of Lowell in just four years.
“My grade point average wasn’t the best, something like 2.8, but I found a way to work nearly every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, helping build apartments in the Boston area.”
He also found time to court his future wife, Peggy. They were married when he was 25 in 1978. A few days after the wedding, her parents moved to the Denver area. About 18 months later, the newlyweds also became Coloradans.
TD and Peggy, who became a sergeant in the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department, had been married 30 years when she died in 2008. Five years later he married Sally, whom he had met on a construction project. She’s now a project manager for a competing firm, so they have lots to talk about when they are both back home.
In explaining his move from Boston area, Driscoll said while he’s still Red Sox fan, it’s not a good place to be a construction worker in the winters.
“As soon as we got unpacked, I got a job as a laborer on a project in Denver. Three days later I became a foreman. When we started the next project, they told me I was in charge.
“I just watch, guide and suggest and try to make sure we finish the project without too many bumps in the road,” Driscoll continued. “I usually ask the first time when I see something I don’t think is going quite right. Then, if I have to, the second time I tell them what I think they should do.”
Driscoll noted that although construction ebbs and flows with the economy, during his 37-year tenure with A&P, he’s never missed a day of work unless he wanted it off. He’s led all kinds of projects, including construction of schools, libraries, churches, several buildings at Fort Lewis College at Durango, Colo., and seven recreation centers in towns along Colorado’s Front Range.
He hopes this is not his last project in Chadron. Penciled in with the state’s appropriation for Elliott Field are plans for a new athletic track at the college to be placed just south of the Chicoine Center where a practice football field is located.
“We expect to know in a week or two if enough funds are left to build the track, too,” Driscoll said. “It seems likely there will be. If it happens, I won’t live here all the time like I have for the Chicoine Center or this project, but I’ll probably come and take a look a couple times a month.”
He also added that Adolfson & Peterson will undoubtedly bid on the remodeling of the CSC Science and Math Building that is on the drawing board.
“I’m sure we’ll be interested in that,” he said. “So I may be back in Chadron for another big project not too far down the road. That will be fine with me.”
While wrapping up the interview, Driscoll emphasized that he wasn’t the only AP employee on the Elliott Field job. Four others also have spent the past 10 months in Chadron. They are field engineer Eric Carlson, assistant superintendent Brent Lucas, carpenter foreman Luis Navarro and Jay Sauer, who helps wherever needed.
Driscoll also gave plaudits to BVH Architecture, headquartered in Omaha, which designed both the Chicoine Center and the football layout.
“You can’t build a good building without a good architect,” he stated. “I can’t do what they do, but I have to know how to follow their plans. Mike Daily is the lead architect we worked with. He’s a good one.”