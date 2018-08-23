Subscribe for 33¢ / day

People’s Choice Winners

1st Place: Butler Ag, raising awareness for United Way

2nd: Lynn Weber, Robert Kelso, Mark Wohles, raising awareness of Retts Syndrome

3rd: Bauerkempers, raising awareness of the Chadron FFA

4th: Aaron Morris and Austin Lang, raising awareness of the senior meals provided by Northwest Community Action Partnership

5th: Logan Groves, Rebecca Chasek, Josh Kathol, raising awareness for the Chadron Library Foundation

6th – Mark and Jodi Danner family, raising awareness for the Circle of Light

7th – Tim Fry, raising awareness for the Chadron Hospital Foundation

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

8th – KCSR, raising awareness for the Sharks Swim Team

9th – Jimmy Rice/GMC of Chadron, raising awareness for the Chadron Senior Center

The Cookout for a Cause committee planned to meet this week to determine how the charities will be funded from the proceeds of the event.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.