People’s Choice Winners
1st Place: Butler Ag, raising awareness for United Way
2nd: Lynn Weber, Robert Kelso, Mark Wohles, raising awareness of Retts Syndrome
3rd: Bauerkempers, raising awareness of the Chadron FFA
4th: Aaron Morris and Austin Lang, raising awareness of the senior meals provided by Northwest Community Action Partnership
5th: Logan Groves, Rebecca Chasek, Josh Kathol, raising awareness for the Chadron Library Foundation
6th – Mark and Jodi Danner family, raising awareness for the Circle of Light
7th – Tim Fry, raising awareness for the Chadron Hospital Foundation
8th – KCSR, raising awareness for the Sharks Swim Team
9th – Jimmy Rice/GMC of Chadron, raising awareness for the Chadron Senior Center
The Cookout for a Cause committee planned to meet this week to determine how the charities will be funded from the proceeds of the event.