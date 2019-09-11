Two men charged in an alleged assault of a man in Chadron last year will see their cases resolved in the coming weeks.
Keith Coomes of Rushville is scheduled for a jury trial this week, starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m., while Jered Kearns of Chadron reached a plea bargain last week ahead of his scheduled jury trial, which was set for Sept. 5-6.
The pair were arrested about a year ago on suspicion of first degree assault after a patient at the Chadron Community Hospital reported that he had been the victim of an assault in which he said he sustained head and shoulder injuries after the alleged incident with four other men.
You have free articles remaining.
Kearns entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted first degree assault, a Class IIa felony as part of his plea bargain. He will be sentenced Nov. 12.
Coomes’ trial will be on two felony counts – first and third degree assault.