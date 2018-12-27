There were two unattended deaths in Dawes County in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday.
Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug was called to investigate the deaths of Byron Cox and Larry Merrill, both of whom lived in rural Dawes County.
Cox, 99, was found deceased at his home on the morning of Dec. 21. After a review of evidence, interviews with witnesses and an examination of medical records, Haug determined Cox died of natural causes, according to a press release.
The next morning, Haug and the DCSO responded to another unattended death when Merrill, 71, was reported to have not woken up that morning. Rescuers and first responders also reported to the scene, and while foul play is not suspected, Haug has ordered an autopsy and toxicological.