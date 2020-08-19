Council addresses agreement with CSC

Following much discussion at their Aug. 17 meeting, the Chadron City Council voted 4-1 to table action on an addendum to an inter-local cooperation agreement with the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges, doing business as Chadron State College, for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center.
City Manager Greg Yanker explained part of the process to possibly restructuring the current bond for the center. As part of this restructuring, the inter-local agreement would need a five-year extension.
Under the addendum, the agreement would run for a period of 10 years — from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 20 — going four years beyond the current expiration year of 2026. The reimbursement from the college would also be changed to be 50 percent of the net operating expense — operating expense minus center income.
Chadron State rental payments for the fall and spring semester, listed as the third Monday in August through the second Friday in May, would be $7,800 each in August and May and $15,600 for each month from September through April for a total $140,400 per year for 10 years. This is a decrease of $48,600 per year compared to the $189,000 CSC would be paying for each of the remaining six years under the current agreement. But, it would mean an additional four years of annual $140,400 rental payments for the school.
Yanker noted the $140,400 is variable, depending on what the center’s operating expenses are. He further pointed out that, under the addendum, there would be a net positive change of about $1 million based on the $125,000 General Fund subsidy to the debt payment.
Council member Mark Werner was concerned council was “jumping the gun” by discussing an addendum before a decision is made on whether the life of agreement and the bond would be extended, as the decision made would impact length of sales tax for the bond as well as when the council would be able to pursue another bond issue.
Under the terms of the addendum, 2030 would be the first year council could go forward with another sales tax bond. Yanker noted it does not prohibit all bonding opportunities, but they would have to be done through methods such as property tax increase.
Council member George Klein, who voiced the single “no” vote on tabling discussion of the addendum, said the extension is a viable option, and would provide council more flexibility with the general budget in the coming years.
Council member Cheryl Welch questioned what would happen if Chadron State chooses to terminate the agreement. Yanker said the total operating deficit to the city would increase by $189,000.
In other action, council approved an agreement between the city and Regional West Medical Center, in connection with Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS and BLS), ambulance services and billing of services.
Pat O’Brien, First Assistant Chief with the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, explained there was an opportunity a couple years back to have an ALS ambulance work out of the hospital, providing transport to various nursing homes en route to Rapid City and back to Scottsbluff. The ambulance has provided opportunity to provide ALS service to rural calls when the department doesn’t have the means to provide treatment needed.
Statutes state the only entity that can bill is the one that transports, O’Brien said. More often than not, emergency medical personnel will be headed to incidents where the services needed are beyond their means of treatment. In these cases, they will meet up with personnel that can provide ALS. The agreement allows for recoup of some of the costs to Regional West Medical Center. Under the agreement, RWMC will provide ALS as needed, and provide all equipment, medication and disposable supplies necessary to provide ALS. Regional West will not bill the patient. Instead, the Chadron department will bill the patient and pay 40% of the amount received to RWMC when RWMC assists with patient care.
The second reading of the 2020-21 fees and taxes was approved, with some slight changes. A fee item for Advanced Life Support emergency was added, at a cost of $1,000 per trip. Council also voted to keep the franchise fee/in lieu of taxes electricity rate from Nebraska Public Power District at 12% rather than 12.5%.
The second reading of the 2020-21 budget statement was approved, with changes including updating the internal Health Service Fund to 3% premium adjustment. The Library Personnel entry was updated with regard to the Children’s Librarian position.
The property tax in the General Fund revenue was updated as valuation was received. The projected fiscal year 2019-20 cash property tax ad valorem is $1,025,000, with a 2020-21 budget request of $1,101,165.
Property Tax expense in Administration, Airport and Parks/Cemetery budgets was updated with new valuations from Dawes County. The Cemetery Vacant Lot expense was pulled from Administration and put into Parks/Cemetery for the 2020-21 budget year. Budget requests for property tax are now: $3,800 in Administration, $9,500 in Airport and $675 in Parks/Cemetery.
The Community Development Agency (TIF) was updated to Dawes County valuation for the TIF project as of Aug. 11. The total request is now $96,000. The transfer from the General Fund to the Reserve was also updated based on property valuations. The transfer changed from $229,000 to $289,000
Fund estimates are currently: General, $4,688,265; City Reserves, $1,218,456; Capital Project Reserves, $69,007; Opal Musser (Wilson Park) Restricted, $107,963; Ambulance, $383,551; Public Safety Fire Equipment/Apparatus, $155,590; Horse Memorial, $947; Aquatics Center Construction/Debt Service, $1,076,889; LB840 Economic Development Program, $100,593; Keno (lottery), $16,688; Alliance Community Energy (ACE), $24,141; Debt Service, $1037.355; Community Development Agency, $96,000; Business Improvement District, $19,378; Streets, $1,330,444; Streets Capital Reserve, $235,207; Grants, $67,776; Water $1,210,155; Water Capital Reserve, $132,981; Wastewater, $1,141,920; Wastewater Capital Reserve, $1,253,789; Internal Health Service, $1415,960; and Fiduciary (150th celebration), $10,336
The 2020-21 salary schedule for the 2020-21 fiscal year was approved, with proposals of full time employees receiving a 60-cent increase in base pay and part time employees receiving a 30-cent increase. It was noted that this moves Chadron significantly toward comparability under state statute.
