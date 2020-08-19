Council addresses agreement with CSC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following much discussion at their Aug. 17 meeting, the Chadron City Council voted 4-1 to table action on an addendum to an inter-local cooperation agreement with the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges, doing business as Chadron State College, for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center.

City Manager Greg Yanker explained part of the process to possibly restructuring the current bond for the center. As part of this restructuring, the inter-local agreement would need a five-year extension.

Under the addendum, the agreement would run for a period of 10 years — from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 20 — going four years beyond the current expiration year of 2026. The reimbursement from the college would also be changed to be 50 percent of the net operating expense — operating expense minus center income.

Chadron State rental payments for the fall and spring semester, listed as the third Monday in August through the second Friday in May, would be $7,800 each in August and May and $15,600 for each month from September through April for a total $140,400 per year for 10 years. This is a decrease of $48,600 per year compared to the $189,000 CSC would be paying for each of the remaining six years under the current agreement. But, it would mean an additional four years of annual $140,400 rental payments for the school.