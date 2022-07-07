Council addresses FOP contract

At their July 5 meeting, the Chadron City Council ratified a three-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Northern Panhandle Lodge No. 69. The contract, which focuses on the agreement between the City and unionized Chadron Police officers, begins October 1 of this year and runs through Sept. 30, 2025.

Sergeant Chelsey Stolley, speaking on behalf of the FOP, said some of the biggest issues were retention on recruitment. “We wanted to try and keep the people that we have.”

Another concern, she said, was wages for dispatchers, and keeping them competitive with other agencies in the Panhandle such as the Alliance Police Department.

Stolley also commended the two groups for working together so well on the contract and what the City could reasonably do.

Chief Rick Hickstein said the process went fairly fluid, and finished within a few meetings.

“This is a solid document,” Hickstein said. “The city manager and I, and the FOP, went through the document to make it more readable, more usable. We felt confident in that, and set it for a three-year period.”

Hickstein further added each year there will be wage and benefit openers to address changes as a result of inflation, though for the 2022-23 fiscal year wages are: $24.33-31.43 per hour for sergeants, $20.55-26.55 for officers and $16.60-21.44 for dispatchers.

The contract also addresses injuries, compensatory time, overtime, seniority, leaves of absence and several other topics. There are also stipulations that the officers cannot strike, nor can the City have a lockout.

City Manager John Sutherland noted the discussions leading to the contract were about problem-solving rather than each side trying to beat up the other, and neither entity wanted to mess up the working relationship they have. The result, he said, is a mutually beneficial document.

In other action, council approved an amended agreement and grant of trail easement with Nebraska Northwestern Railroad, Inc., and Nebkota Railway, Inc.

Northwest Nebraska Trails Association Treasurer George Ledbetter, noted his organization is not directly involved in this matter. He further explained there was an agreement granting the City an easement for construction of the Cowboy Trial Connection, which will run alongside Nebraska Northwestern Railroad from First Street to the end of the Cowboy Trail of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, about five miles east of the city. The project in mind right now is to do Phase 1 of that connection trail, which includes the first mile from First Street to McHenry Road.

Ledbetter further elaborated the initial easement was to grant a 20-foot wide section on the southernmost extension and edge of the right-of-way, which is granted to Nebraska Northwestern Railroad. Ledbetter noted that, at the meeting where the easement was granted, it was mentioned it might have to be amended. This is because the right-of-ways of railroads are a bit vague since they were granted 125 years ago, Ledbetter said.

Other issues that arose were existing fence lines possibly not reflecting accurately where the right-of-way is, and a desire to not disturb existing landscape any more than is necessary.

A trail was laid out by David Coe, Ledbetter said, but it does not entirely lie within the set area of the easement. Another surveyor was hired to accurately plot where the trail lies in relation to the center line of the railway.

Ledbetter also mentioned there will likely be an amendment when Phase 2 begins, as there are concerns the current path would cause issues with landowners.

A $7,995 proposal from American Legal Publishing was approved, for recodification of the City’s Municipal Code.

City Clerk Donna Rust noted the City has worked with the company for several years, but the last time a full recodification was completed was in 2010. Since then, she said, staff have tried to keep the code current but it’s come to the point where big changes need to be made.

Many of the changes, Rust said, involve bringing the City code up-to-date with state statutes and federal regulations. She added there was a case that went to court, and the penalty cited the wrong code section. “As the code is amended and has that domino effect, we found there were sections that hadn’t been changed consistently through.”

In addition to the recodification of the Code, American Legal Publishing also provides for up to 10 printed copies of the code, legal analysis, a searchable electronic format, training for remote users, and format and email support.

Plans and specifications for the 400 block of North Mears Street water main replacement project were approved, along with authorizing a notice to contractors. The project involves the section between Norfolk Avenue and Gordon Avenue, and is designed to improve water pressure and flow with the installation of a new eight-inch main. Bids will be received until 2 p.m. Aug. 9.

Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson said that, with the given timeframe, the project could be completed by Oct. 1 before the weather gets too cold.

A progress payment of $5,433.65 was approved for Buettner Construction, for the North Pine Street water main connection loop.

Also during the meeting, council introduced Michelle Stoke, the new city finance officer/treasurer. City Manager Sutherland said Stoke “brings with her a wealth of relevant and applicable experience,” with more than 15 years in finance management positions. She has two undergraduate degrees — a B.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Accounting — and holds a Certified Economic Accountant (CEA) license.

Mayor Mark Werner said it was a good time for Stoke to learn the City finances, as annual budget meetings began this week. Stoke said it seems to come to her naturally that she’s jumping in with both feet and she’s looking forward to getting started.