Council approves agreement for water assistance

Those who need assistance paying their City of Chadron water bill can now apply for assistance, following action taken by the Chadron City Council Monday night.

Council, with member Keith Crofutt absent, approved an agreement with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

City Manager John Sutherland explained this is actually an opportunity for the City to participate in grant funding through another grantee. What the funding does is provide payment of water and wastewater utility bills for families who can no longer afford them, for whatever reason.

People can apply for the program through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services by calling 432-6150.

Sutherland further noted the money can be used for arrearages for past due bills, even for those that occurred prior to approval of the grant funding.

In other action, Baker & Associates was approved as a special engineer for water and wastewater projects. Sutherland pointed out the firm has been the City’s “go to” for decades. By designating them a special engineer, it’s hoped the City will be one step ahead on the requirements for ARPA fund designations. Most of the projects tapped for ARPA funds are water-related.

Also at the meeting, council approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 13-21 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The purpose of the proclamation, read by Karen Benzel of United Way of Western Nebraska, is to educate the public about the reasons why people are hungry and homeless, as well as statewide efforts to end homelessness.

Karen Eisenbarth with Northwest Community Action Partnership noted there is no homeless shelter in Chadron, though NCAP offers the Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program, funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Under the program, Eisenbarth explained, there are multiple strategies to prevent homelessness. She said this is the best investment of the money, as once people become homeless it can cost a lot more to get people re-homed and stabilized.

If people do come into the program homeless, she said, they are temporarily sheltered until a home or apartment to rent can be found. From there, the program provides housing supports such as utility setups, security deposits and rental assistance up to six months. They also connect them with food and health resources in the community.

She emphasized it is not just NCAP that makes this program happen; staff do a lot of references and partnerships with other agencies to make it work.

For more information on the program, visit the NCAP office at 270 Pine Street or call 432-3393. Eisenbarth noted the office serves Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan and Cherry counties, and will expand into Sioux County in the next round of grants.

Sutherland reported he and Mayor Mark Werner met with a Nebraska Public Power District team in regard to the community solar project, and learned the solar facility doesn’t have to be located near an NPPD substation. as was previously thought. Instead, it can be located within reasonable proximity to a line that runs around the outside of the city.

Sutherland said this new knowledge open up new properties to secure ownership or long-term lease for a solar generation facility. He further added Chadron State college has shown an interest in the solar project, and NPPD provided information on other solar installations with projected lower costs of kilowatt hours.

