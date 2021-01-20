Council approves aquatic center bonds

Chadron State rental payments for the fall and spring semester are $7,800 each in August and May and $15,600 for each month from September through April for a total $140,400 per year for 10 years. This is a decrease of $48,600 per year compared to the $189,000 CSC would be paying for each of the remaining six years under the previous agreement, but results in an additional four years of annual $140,400 rental payments for the school.

With the agreement extended out to 2030, Trecek noted, there is some added room to extend the maturity of the bonds and the city should not have to touch property tax or any other source to cover any shortfalls. “The sales tax should cover it with some room to spare,” Trecek said.

Also with regard to the aquatic center, mew supervisor Tori Meschke was introduced. A December 2020 graduate of Chadron State College from Broken Bow, Meschke has previously worked at the City of Broken Bow as a lifeguard and assistant manager of the pool for about five years. She was also involved with the swim team there.

In other action, council voted 4-1, with council member Keith Crofutt voting “no,” on a resolution to require repair of the sidewalk at 219 and 227 Maple Street. A complaint with the sidewalk was by someone who tripped and fell. The property owners have 60 days or, weather permitting, as much time is needed to make repairs.