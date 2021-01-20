Council approves aquatic center bonds

During their regular meeting Monday evening, Chadron City council approved issuing refunding bonds to in regard to the Chadron Aquatic and Wellness Center, in the principal amount of $3,215,000 to refund certain outstanding debt.
While this does extend the payoff date of the bond out by two years, moving from July 15, 2016 to July 15, 2018, at the same time it also significantly drops the annual rates from 1.97% to 0.64% and reduces the principal amount from $3.7 million to $3.215 million. Overall, the city will pay $100,926 less interest than they would have if things were left as they were.
Prior to Monday’s approval of the refunding bonds, council heard from John Trecek, vice president of public finance for Ameritas Investment Corp.
Trecek explained the city has an outstanding $3.7 million of its general obligation and sales tax bonds that were issued for the aquatic center. He further noted the city has about $518,000 in sales tax funds to reduce the amount of debt. When the sales tax money comes in, he noted, that money is dedicated solely to these bonds.
The aquatic center has been a topic of much discussion with the council since their Aug. 17 meeting when an addendum was proposed to an inter-local agreement between the City and the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges, doing business as Chadron State College. Under this addendum - which was first tabled but later approved on a 3-1 vote with one abstention and council member Mark Werner voting “no” - the agreement with the college runs for 10 years through Sept. 20 of 2030, going beyond the original expiration year of 2026,
Chadron State rental payments for the fall and spring semester are $7,800 each in August and May and $15,600 for each month from September through April for a total $140,400 per year for 10 years. This is a decrease of $48,600 per year compared to the $189,000 CSC would be paying for each of the remaining six years under the previous agreement, but results in an additional four years of annual $140,400 rental payments for the school.
With the agreement extended out to 2030, Trecek noted, there is some added room to extend the maturity of the bonds and the city should not have to touch property tax or any other source to cover any shortfalls. “The sales tax should cover it with some room to spare,” Trecek said.
Also with regard to the aquatic center, mew supervisor Tori Meschke was introduced. A December 2020 graduate of Chadron State College from Broken Bow, Meschke has previously worked at the City of Broken Bow as a lifeguard and assistant manager of the pool for about five years. She was also involved with the swim team there.
In other action, council voted 4-1, with council member Keith Crofutt voting “no,” on a resolution to require repair of the sidewalk at 219 and 227 Maple Street. A complaint with the sidewalk was by someone who tripped and fell. The property owners have 60 days or, weather permitting, as much time is needed to make repairs.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson noted such resolution to have people fix their sidewalks are typically based on complaints. When such complaints are made, she noted, she checks them out. Further, if something else catches her attention she also brings it to the council. If there is more than a quarter-inch change in the sidewalk, she noted, that can trigger a complaint.
Crofutt said he has a problem with how this process is done, as it can lead to people going everywhere in town and making complaints on sidewalks. Repairs to the walks are not cheap, he added, and there are several people in Chadron who are senior residents on limited income.
Council approved authorizing two applications for USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grants. One is to fund a portion of one new 2021 rescue truck for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department; the other is for a portion of a new generator for the Water Department.
Also authorized was a request for qualifications (RFQ) from consultants/engineering firms for services in connection with future airfield development projects at the Chadron Municipal Airport. Johnson explained the process from here is to send the (RFQ) to the five firms she knows have expressed interest. It also must go to Department of Aeronautics clearing house for engineers to review. She hopes to bring more information to the council at their second meeting in February.
With regard to the airport, interim City Manager Milo Rust provided an update on the Essential Air Service (EAS) proposals for the Chadron airport. The selection committee, he said, has had discussions with three potential carriers — Denver Air, Southern Airways and Boutique Air — and all three would provide 12 round trips to Denver per week. They all will also provide for local jobs. However, there are some differences in luggage capacity and fuel capacity, and some have brought up the option of direct connect flights.
Rust plans to provide council the findings of the selection committee and a recommendation for an EAS provider at a later meeting.