Council approves assessment preparation

A plan for the Emerald Ash Borer was approved. Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer presented information regarding the borer, which is beetle is a non-native wood-borer that targets green ash trees. If ti comes to town, he noted, there is a 99.99% kill rate on such trees. People have been preparing for the borer’s arrival for several years, Schremmer said, as it is believed to be on the front range of Colorado and in central Nebraska.

As an effort to eliminate the impact of the beetle in the area, ash trees have been actively removed for the past seven years, with trees replaced at a 1:1 ratio, but there is still a lot of work to go, Schremmer said. Ash trees will not be removed on public property, and he recommended people take down their own ash trees before the borer comes and destroys them. He further elaborated that people don’t have to take them down immediately, and can continue to trim and maintain them to get as much enjoyment from the trees as possible.

Also at the meeting, council appointed Phill Lollar to the Planning Commission.