Council approves assessment preparation

Monday night at their regular meeting, the Chadron City Council approved resolution to enter agreement with JEO Consulting Group, for engineering services in preparing a risk and resiliency assessment, as required by the EPA. The firm will also provide services in preparing an emergency response plan for the city’s drinking water system, required under America’s Water Infrastructure Act.
Water Superintendent Tom Menke explained the need for the assessment and plan were not well-publicized, and he first hear about them in December. The assessment will be done in the first phase of a three-phase project, with a due date of June 30 and a cost of $8,205.
Menke pointed out this was, unfortunately, not a budgeted item. According to information from the consulting firm, if the assessment isn’t done the city might not qualify for certain low-interest loans or grants, and city employees could face jail time or fines.
There is more of a window to complete the second phase, the development of an emergency response plan, which costs $11,920 and is due Dec. 31. This window also means the second phase could be put into the next fiscal year budget.
The third phase, project management, is optional. Menke further pointed out recertification for the assessment and plan has to be done every five years.
In other action, council approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Division. This provides about $13,000, and Interim City Manager explained a grant for the airport has already been authorized, but this resolution is to inform council these are the requested funds to fill that grant. The money can be used for any airport funding, including salaries.
Council approved awarding a bid of $53,335 from Vintage Masonry for the construction of a building to the existing water plant building. This new addition will be used to house an emergency generator.
Water Superintendent Tom Menke said a bid opening on Feb. 23 resulted in three bidders for the project, with Vintage coming in as the lowest figure. There was also a letter of recommendation for Vintage from David Coe.
Menke further added the project will begin once weather permits.
The 5311 funding application for the public transportation system – commonly known as the Handi Bus – for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 was approved.
Dispatch supervisor Gale Kittell, who also heads up the Handi Bus program, noted there has been significant growth in the number of rides provided over the past 10 years. Where 2010 saw 4,137 passengers, 2019 saw 11,315, a growth of 237% in less than a decade. Numbers from 2020 were down by about 50% due to COVID.
Additional data provided by Kittell also shows there is steady amount of calls for rides between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Calls are taken through the regular dispatch area, and account for about 50% of the calls received. This causes pressure on day dispatchers, Kittell noted, who also handle emergency calls and heavy radio traffic. When these emergency calls take priority over dispatching the Handi Bus, those who need rides may have to wait, causing them to make frustrated calls to the dispatcher and further adding to the chaos.
In an effort to alleviate the system, Kittell suggested having a type of “bus stop” at locations where large numbers of ride requests originate. This includes Wal-Mart, Safeway, Chadron Housing Authority complexes and Chadron State College. The bus might make several trips to one location, where the bus stops would also allow for fixed routes and times. For instance, if seven people wanted to go to a store, rather than making seven separate trips the bus could do one that included all seven passengers.
Kittell also presented the idea of providing a phone app for people to contact the Handi Bus for rides, to reduce the number of calls to the dispatch center. The ideas presented by Kittell Monday night will be further explored at the council’s budget meeting.
An amendment was approved to the loan agreement between the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of Chadron. Mayor Mark Werner explained the city is able to take advantage of some low interest rates, and the resolution allows about $8,000 in savings to the Wastewater Department, $75,000 over the remainder of the loan for the wastewater treatment plant.
Council also approved two special designated licenses for alcohol at two events – the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department’s Awards Night at the new training facility and a wedding reception at the Chadron Arts Center. Both events are scheduled for Saturday, April 24.
A plan for the Emerald Ash Borer was approved. Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer presented information regarding the borer, which is beetle is a non-native wood-borer that targets green ash trees. If ti comes to town, he noted, there is a 99.99% kill rate on such trees. People have been preparing for the borer’s arrival for several years, Schremmer said, as it is believed to be on the front range of Colorado and in central Nebraska.
As an effort to eliminate the impact of the beetle in the area, ash trees have been actively removed for the past seven years, with trees replaced at a 1:1 ratio, but there is still a lot of work to go, Schremmer said. Ash trees will not be removed on public property, and he recommended people take down their own ash trees before the borer comes and destroys them. He further elaborated that people don’t have to take them down immediately, and can continue to trim and maintain them to get as much enjoyment from the trees as possible.
Also at the meeting, council appointed Phill Lollar to the Planning Commission.
Though the council will not have another regular meeting this month, they will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 22 to continue moving forward on the city manager search. Since reducing the list of candidates to 11 earlier this month, interviews have been conducted with nine; the remaining two found employment elsewhere. During the meeting next week, council will further break down the candidate list and decide finalists.
Finalists will then go to a final interview and background checks. Though candidates are not identified by name at this times, council will announce the finalists’ when it is determined they are still interested in the position.