The Chadron City Council voted 4 to 1 during its June 3 meeting to approve a liquor license application for City S’Liquors Discount Beer, Wine & Spirits, LLC in Chadron.
Terry Hinn, the proprietor of the proposed store, will now wait for final approval from the Nebraska Liquor License Control Commission.
The liquor store is getting close to reality, Hinn said during the council’s public hearing regarding the application.
Hinn is seeking a license that would allow both on and off-site sales, which would allow Hinn to provide samples to customers while they shop. According to Hinn, the store may also want to hold tasting events and he could possibly apply for a brewer’s license in the future.
Councilwoman Cheryl Welch was the only council member to oppose the license, voicing concerns about its proximity with Hinn’s Prairie’s Edge Pawn Shop. The two businesses will be located in the same building, but won’t share space.
Welch said that while she visited the pawn shop and believed it was a well-run establishment, she was concerned individuals may pawn belongings in order to buy alcohol.
Hinn disagreed, saying that his pawn shop customers often use its service responsibly.
Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino also spoke during the public hearing stating that he believes Welch’s was a valid concern, but that he has had a good working relationship with Hinn, who owns multiple businesses in Chadron.
Lordino suggested that if Welch’s concern became a reality once the business opened, Hinn’s license could be reviewed. Hinn also stated that if problems were to arise, he’d likely close the pawn shop to continue operating the liquor store.
Hinn, who lives in South Dakota, stated during the public hearing that he won’t open the store until he has found a manager he can trust. He believes the store will take three to four people to run.
During the same meeting, council members also approved the application of Chadron Community Hospital Corporation for ACE/KENO Community Betterment Grant Funds.
Director Sandy Roes spoke on behalf of Western Community Health Resources which will use the grant funds to help keep two programs, the community supplemental food program and prescription assistance program, in operation. The council voted unanimously to approve the application.
Jeff Kelley, executive director of Panhandle Area Development District, also attended the meeting to address council members and offer an update on the organization.
The council also approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Chadron State College for a College Resource Officer from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2022.
Toward the close of the meeting, the council scheduled a date and time for their 2019-2020 budget workshop. The meeting will be Tuesday, July 9 at 3 p.m., in the council chambers.