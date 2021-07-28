Council approves LB 840 grant

Looking at a housing study done at the end of 2020, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson noted there have been five houses built within the city limits in the last five years, and seven have been built outside the city limits. The study, Johnson said, shows the city would need 252 units, comprised of single family and rental units.

Since producing the report, Johnson said there have been two housing permits come in — one within the city limits, one outside — and one general commercial space turned into residential.

Mayor Mark Werner described himself as a “free market guy,” but offered his support for the LB 840 funds application as there is a demand for housing, but also folks who choose not to move to Chadron because the houses are not up to standards. He further added if one or two houses are built every year, the money continues to compound and add to the local tax base.

“In my opinion,” Werner said, “this is the best opportunity we have had or are going to have in the near future for jump starting our housing.”