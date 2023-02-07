Monday night, the Chadron City Council approved three local applications for ACE/KENO Community Betterment Grant Funds.

The first approved application was from United Way of Western Nebraska, for $3,995.31. These funds will be used to provide age-appropriate educational books, which are mailed directly to children’s homes. Also known as Imagination Library, this program provides books for children from their time of enrollment to age 5.

The second approved application came from Fur Trade Days Inc., for $4,500. This money will go to various items for the annual event, including insurance, port-a-potties, event staff and other basic expenses.

The third approved application is from Western Community Health Resources, for $4,025 for the Community Essentials Pantry. The pantry offers products such as cleaning products, hygiene products and basic toiletries. It is open to the public at the Western Community Health Resources building, 300 Shelton Street.

Another ACE/KENO application was tabled until the council’s Feb. 20 meeting. The application is from the Dawes and Sioux County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

Also tabled until the Feb. 20 meeting is renewal of a farm lease agreement between the City and TT&J Inc., for the purpose of general agricultural activities south of Greenwood Cemetery.

Specifications were approved a for a new 2023 half ton crew cab 4x4 pickup for the Parks/Cemetery Department. Parks Superintendent Scott Schremmer said this is part of the normal rotation program, and the new truck will replace a 2003 truck that has over 170,000 miles on it

Plans and specifications for the Sixth Street paving project from Main to King Street was approved, and will be bid out to contractors. Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson this is a rehabilitation of the street. It includes the street itself, a couple ADA curb ramps, and some curb and gutter replacement.

Johnson noted there has been discussion about having the Street Department do the project rather than contracting it out. While the local crew is capable, she said, it’s a very time consuming project and they will already be busy with crack sealing and filling potholes.

A previous resolution with the Nebraska Department of Transportation was rescinded and an agreement with the NDOT was approved, for maintenance of Highway 20 for the 2023 calendar year.

Under the agreement, the City’s responsibility for surface maintenance within city limits is 8.08 lane miles. The State will pay $2,100 per lane mile.

Amount due to the State for snow removal is $2,433.90, or $665 per lane mile across 3.66 miles.

Year-end certifications for the street superintendent for 2022 were approved, per a requirement from the NDOT. Further, Dustin Glass was designated Street Superintendent for the 2023 calendar year.

Also during the meeting, proclamations were read declaring Feb. 5-11 as Future Business Leaders of America Week and March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Renae Noble, advisor for the Chadron High School FBLA, noted the chapter has 32 members, and started something of a side business called Cardinal Graphics. She explained they will print t-shirts for any business or organization in Chadron. This past year, they printed team shirts for the Chadron Recreation soccer and flag football programs.

Noble said they can also do vinyl graphics, and they also have a laser printer and poster printer they plan to start using soon.

The team recently competed at the Best of the West Business competition, January 25 at Chadron State College. At that competition, Tobin Rust placed first in Intro to Business, Blaine Tewahade placed first 1st in Job Interview and fourth in Accounting, Thomas Smith placed third in Marketing and fourth in Economics, Jaelyn Brown placed third in Intro to FBLA, JT Obando placed third in Intro to Financial Math and Aiden Vinton placed fifth in Marketing.

Council also heard from Donald Hlava of AgTeam Land Brokers, regarding the City’s possible purchase of the building at 247 Bordeaux Street.

Hlava urged to council to purchase the building, which has gone through various iterations and ownership over the last several decades. The square footage is 23,434, with an asking price of $500,000, or about $20 per square foot. He pointed out this is a considerable savings compared to newer projects.

Hlava further added the current owner has invested upwards of $300,000 in the building including cosmetic, structural and HVAC work.

Mayor George Klein said the building is “something of a treasure” to the city, but there has been the lingering question of what is to be done with it. Hlava said it seemed the natural choice for the City to buy it, as it shares an alley with the City Offices, but also threw out the idea of a partnership for the Chadron Public Library to utilize it.