Council approves policy for utility nonpayment

During their Monday meeting, Chadron City Council a temporary policy in regard to the disconnection of utility services due to non-payment of monthly utility bills, as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Miles Bannan explained the resolution outlines conditions for allowing the City to not have services disconnected due to nonpayment, and covers April and May. Beyond that, the policy will be re-evaluated during the council’s last meeting in May or first meeting in June.
In order to request city-provided utilities not be disconnected, customers must submit a written request. In that request, customers should include why their income has been disrupted, such as contraction of COVID-19, caring for a family member or friend who has it, loss of employment due to the disease, income loss due to social distancing or quarantine, or other reasons related to COVID-19.
As part of the request, customers are also required to have payment plans to catch up their bills. If they do not make the prescribed payments, services will be discontinued after the temporary policy expires.
City Manager Greg Yanker said there will be an impact to the Enterprise Fund, but the exact amount is unknown at this point. He further pointed out the City does currently allow for payment plans. The council could also do a full moratorium on disconnections, but would lose some of the leverage it has on collecting utility bills.
Yanker also pointed out that an issue could arise due to suspension of classes at Chadron State College. Renting tenants could leave without paying their final utility bills, leaving property owners responsible.
Council member George Klein said this brings to the forefront the need for landlords to speak to their tenants, whether residential or commercial property.
It was also pointed out that, even though City Hall is closed except for appointments, people can still drop off utility payments through the drop box at the office on Main Street, or pay their bills online.
In other action, council approved a local disaster declaration in connection with the pandemic and authorized the mayor to sign it.
Bannan said this is a straightforward measure. He noted it is likely in the City’s best interest to have its own declaration in the event it’s needed to apply for disaster relief funds.
Council also voted to ratify and approve emergency response actions taken to date and authorize all emergency response actions as deemed necessary and appropriate in connection with pandemic.
Bannan noted among the past month actions taken have included closing the library to the public, though there is curbside access to services, closing the aquatic center, closing City Hall except by appointment and closing the Police Department lobby.
The resolution authorizes and empowers the city manager to take necessary action to make sure Chadron is falling in line with state statutes, as well as following the statewide directed health measure (DHM).
City Manager Yanker, in his report, said the City will be taking a hard look at the economic impact this year and moving forward into the next fiscal year. He further added council meetings will continue through videoconferencing, and items will be minimized to the essential. He and Police Chief Tim Lordino also visited with local businesses to ensure they are abiding by the DHM.
Also at the meeting, Council heard the proclamation for Public Transit Week, April 5 – 11
Bannan said these are strange times to have a Public Transit Week, but there has been a lot of use of the Handi-Bus, and it’s important to sing the praises of public transit here and statewide.
The Handi-Bus was recognized for 39 years of service in the community. Last year, it provided 11,315 rides during the 2019 calendar year, averaging 943 passengers each month. Total mileage for the year was 19,880, at 25 miles per hour.
