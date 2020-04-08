Council approves policy for utility nonpayment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During their Monday meeting, Chadron City Council a temporary policy in regard to the disconnection of utility services due to non-payment of monthly utility bills, as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Miles Bannan explained the resolution outlines conditions for allowing the City to not have services disconnected due to nonpayment, and covers April and May. Beyond that, the policy will be re-evaluated during the council’s last meeting in May or first meeting in June.

In order to request city-provided utilities not be disconnected, customers must submit a written request. In that request, customers should include why their income has been disrupted, such as contraction of COVID-19, caring for a family member or friend who has it, loss of employment due to the disease, income loss due to social distancing or quarantine, or other reasons related to COVID-19.

As part of the request, customers are also required to have payment plans to catch up their bills. If they do not make the prescribed payments, services will be discontinued after the temporary policy expires.