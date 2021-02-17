Council approves refinancing storm water bonds

During the regular meeting Monday night, the Chadron City Council approved the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds in the principal amount of $2,455,000. These bonds will effectively replace outstanding bonds — dated Dec. 15, 2015 and maturing Dec. 15, 2021 — that were issued to pay the cost of storm sewer improvements of 2014 and 2015.
The outstanding principal amount of the previous bonds was $2,825,000, with an interest rate of 2.75%, whereas the new bonds not only have a lower payoff amount but also a lower interest rate of 0.35 to 0.7% at the longest maturity, which was moved from Dec. 15, 2021 to Dec. 15, 2028.
There is money in the dedicated debt service fund for the bonds, explained John Trecek, vice president of public finance for Ameritas Investment Corp. From that fund, $395,777.50 is being used to pay down the bonds and eliminate a year’s worth of payments.
Overall, the net savings to the city is $261,279.54 for the remaining life of the bonds. Though the finally maturity date is in 2028, depending on the amount of sales tax received they could be paid off as early as June of 2027.
Council passed a similar resolution at its Jan. 20 meeting, lowering principal amount due on the Chadron Aquatic Center bonds from $3.7 million to $3.215 million and extending their maturity date.
In other action, council approved three applications for community betterment funds generated from Keno Lottery and the Public Alliance for Community Energy.
Two of the applications were approved unanimously. Fur Trade Days Inc will receive $3,200 to be used toward items such as insurance, port-a-potties event staff and other basic expenses for Fur Trade Days. Council member Miles Bannan, who is also a member of the Fur Trade Days Board of Directors, pointed out it takes over $50,000 to make the event happen.
Though the official Fur Trade Days event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, Bannan said the plan is to bring back the event in full this year. Though there could again be some limitations or restrictions to this year’s event, he said, it is unknown at this time what those could be so the board is moving forward with planning the full event including the parade, downtown entertainment, Traders Market and carnival.
The second funds application unanimously approved was for $5,000 to Western Community Health Resources and will go toward the Community Essentials Pantry, a community-based program designed those in need of essential household items including simple toiletries, chap stick, contact solution, laundry detergent, paper towels, sponges, household cleaners, undergarments, socks, shoelaces and infant items.
The third application was for Dawes and Sioux County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, and was approved on a 4-1 vote. Keith Crofutt, who voted “no,” expressed concern that the funds application notes the money would be used for operating expenses rather than for specific items. He emphasized he’s not against the RSVP program and further added that, in his opinion, this goes against the rules and reasoning of the grant funding.
In the past year RSVP has transitioned all its nutrition sites — Extra Helpings, Bread Basket, Closer to Home and the Chadron Senior Center — to curbside pickup or take out, or delivery if people were unable to make it to the sites.
The group also sewed masks and reached out to home-bound individuals with phone calls and offers to pick up groceries or run other errands. There are over 200 volunteers on the RSVP roster who give an average of 23,000 hours of service annually to local non-profits.
Earlier in the meeting, council announced that Chadron would be receiving as its share of the ACE distribution for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The ACE Board of Directors recently voted to distribute $400,000 to its members.
Another financial decision by council was approving the purchase of a $27,241 pump for the wastewater plant. Utilities Superintendent Tom Menke explained the search for a turbine pump replacement has been going on for a year and the current pump continues to have problems. Menke also pointed out that the current cost of the pump is drastically lower than the original budgeted cost of about $89,000, but noted installation costs will be between $2,000 and $6,000.
Council also approved the manager application of David Staab in connection with the liquor license for High Plains Pizza Hut, doing business as Pizza Hut of Chadron.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Werner proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month and urged citizens to learn more about the consequences of problem gambling.