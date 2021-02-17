Council approves refinancing storm water bonds

Two of the applications were approved unanimously. Fur Trade Days Inc will receive $3,200 to be used toward items such as insurance, port-a-potties event staff and other basic expenses for Fur Trade Days. Council member Miles Bannan, who is also a member of the Fur Trade Days Board of Directors, pointed out it takes over $50,000 to make the event happen.

Though the official Fur Trade Days event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, Bannan said the plan is to bring back the event in full this year. Though there could again be some limitations or restrictions to this year’s event, he said, it is unknown at this time what those could be so the board is moving forward with planning the full event including the parade, downtown entertainment, Traders Market and carnival.

The second funds application unanimously approved was for $5,000 to Western Community Health Resources and will go toward the Community Essentials Pantry, a community-based program designed those in need of essential household items including simple toiletries, chap stick, contact solution, laundry detergent, paper towels, sponges, household cleaners, undergarments, socks, shoelaces and infant items.