Council approves resolution for micro-grants

Cottier noted the cap of $30,000 would be something to start with, to give people incentive to apply for the micro-grants.

Also at the meeting, Cottier reported most of the time in the past two weeks has been spent trying to assist businesses in the community.

“We have many, many businesses who are in a very fragile status right now,” Cottier said. “A great deal of our hospitality businesses will have a tough year.” She added Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation is doing what it can to assist them and provide them with resources.

“We need to continue to do what we can to help our businesses,” Cottier said. “If they are not successful in weathering this pandemic, there will really be very little left of the business community to be able to support government in general.” She also has received encouraging compliments and comments from people who are appreciative of everything being done to help the businesses.

Cottier also spoke to the recent nearly $10,000 grant awarded by the Dawes County Travel Board. This money will go to the installation of a drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations at the plaza. An 8’ by 12’ shed will also be installed on the plaza to provide to provide a safe, lockable storage facility. Thirdly, a free-standing information kiosk will be installed.