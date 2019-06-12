At its June 3 meeting, the Chadron City Council approved several applications for Special Designated License (SDL), paving the way for this summer’s community events.
Applications by the American Legion Post 12 were approved for three dates in July and one in August to coincide with the Chamber of Commerce’s Bands on Bordeaux events, which holds its first performance Thursday, July 11.
Several other businesses also applied for SDLs in conjunction with Fur Trade Days July 12-14. They included Favorite Bar, Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill and Wild’s Bar & Grill. An application from Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub was tabled due to the business currently holding a temporary liquor license.
The council also approved a resolution for temporary use of Highway 20 at the intersection of it and Main Street for the Fur Trade Days Parade July 13.
Prior to approval of the SDLs, Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino addressed the council with a reminder that the license requires the applicant to provide one security staff member for every 200 individuals attending an event. With an estimated 1,200 people in attendance for the events, Lordino wanted to be sure applicants were being held to their requirements of jointly staffing security to avoid Chadron Police Department providing the same services in their absence.
You have free articles remaining.
During the meeting Chadron Mayor Miles Bannan addressed the council as a member of the Fur Trade Days committee to discuss logistics of the upcoming event. One change discussed was the location and size of this year’s carnival.
The carnival will be provided this year by Max Amusement, of South Dakota, who also came to Chadron in 2010. Bannan said this will be a much nicer carnival with 50-percent more rides and larger rides including a Ferris wheel.
The carnival will move from last year’s location on Chadron Avenue to Bordeaux between Highway 20 and West Second Street. Access to First National Bank of Chadron’s drive-thru will be preserved.
The enclosed open-container area for Fur Trade Days will stay roughly the same as last year’s event, but locations of the stages will change. Opening acts will play on a stage at the Downtown Plaza while headliners will play on a stage on Chadron Avenue, immediately south of West Second Street.
In addition to the licenses related to Bands on Bordeaux and Fur Trade Days, the council also approved an SDL for a class reunion to be held at Grace Episcopal Church on July 13.