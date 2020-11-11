Council approves snow removal resolutions

A second exception single family residences in which a dwelling is located on a single lot with no physical or structural connection to another dwelling unit. In these cases, people are allowed to place snow in the street from sidewalk and driveways in a way that causes the least interference to street traffic.

Also under the ordinances, people are not allow to cover fire hydrants with snow and must clear them from snow if on their property.

Revisions to the ordinances, particularly No. 1417 regarding removal of snow from sidewalks onto the roadway, came after several residents and council members voiced concern as to whether such regulations were realistic and enforceable.

Another ordinance receiving approval on its third and final reading was No. 1419, under which the city adopts the 2018 International Building Code and International Residential Code, to which the state has gone.

Also during the meeting, Police Chief Tim Lordino and City Manager Greg Yanker reported on the communications center regionalization. Yanker said about a year ago the council approved a resolution to join the South-Central communications region.