Council approves snow removal resolutions

Though the previous two Chadron City Council meetings have seen plenty of comment and discussion regarding three ordinances that address snow removal, during this past Monday’s meeting the ordinances passed their third and final reading, and are effective immediately.
Under the combined ordinances, residents have 24 from the cessation of a storm to remove snow, sleet mud, ice, slush or other substance from sidewalks. Snow removed from a non-single family residential private property shall not be placed in or upon public streets or alleys, except in the Central business District, which includes: the 100 to 400 blocks of Main Street; the 100 and 200 blocks of Bordeaux Street, Chadron Avenue, Morehead Street, East Second and East Third; and the 100 to 300 blocks of West Second and West Third. Snow from public sidewalks only — not parking lots or other private property — must be pushed into the gutter of the streets outside the curb line.
It is unlawful for property owners, lessee or occupant of any property or contractor to remove snow from sidewalks, driveways or private property onto any street or alley. Now must remain entirely back of the curb and not create hazard or obstruction to the normal flow of traffic or proper roadway maintenance. It also cannot block any public sidewalk or be a sight obstruction at the intersection of any street or alley.
Exception to this rule is the Central Business District, where snow from sidewalks can be pushed into the gutter of streets outside the curbline in such a way that it causes the least amount of traffic interference.
A second exception single family residences in which a dwelling is located on a single lot with no physical or structural connection to another dwelling unit. In these cases, people are allowed to place snow in the street from sidewalk and driveways in a way that causes the least interference to street traffic.
Also under the ordinances, people are not allow to cover fire hydrants with snow and must clear them from snow if on their property.
Revisions to the ordinances, particularly No. 1417 regarding removal of snow from sidewalks onto the roadway, came after several residents and council members voiced concern as to whether such regulations were realistic and enforceable.
Another ordinance receiving approval on its third and final reading was No. 1419, under which the city adopts the 2018 International Building Code and International Residential Code, to which the state has gone.
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Tim Lordino and City Manager Greg Yanker reported on the communications center regionalization. Yanker said about a year ago the council approved a resolution to join the South-Central communications region.
Lordino said work has been done for almost two years on the regionalization concept, and in the past year there have been 22 other counties to enter into a region known as the South Central Region and the Panhandle Region. Previously, he noted there has been discussion to connect the technological backbone of the system in the Panhandle with that of the South Central region. Since then, it has moved forward to connect three such backbones.
Once getting the Panhandle backbone is tied in, Lordino noted Chadron would be sharing costs for upgrades to the shared line with 22 other partners that are involved. However, the city will still be liable for equipment costs at the local dispatch area.
Chadron would still serve as the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP ) for this area. Lordno said the goal of the South Central-Panhandle region was to develop an inter-local agreement that would come back before council to discuss cost sharing.
There was discussion as to the cost sharing and inviting everyone in the Panhandle region to come to the table to further develop each community’s fiscal responsibility. Yanker noted the letter would likely not be drafted and reviewed prior to council’s next meeting, but could be done prior to the end of the year.
In other action, a two-thirds refund was approved on a building permit of $485, for a total $323.34. The refund was given to Jim and Kathy Stokey, who had contracted with a firm to erect a steel building on their property, but cancelled construction due to medical regions. It was pointed out at the meeting that such requests for refunds are extremely rare, but that a policy should be developed for when they do come up.
Council approved a proclamation, signed by Mayor Miles Bannan, that Nov. 8 be known as First Generation Student Celebration Day. Prior to reading the proclamation, Heather Barry spoke on behalf Chadron State College’s Project Strive and Upward Bound programs, both of which serve first-generation students.
In today’s world, Barry noted, 56 percent of higher education students are the first of their families to ever attend college, so they are considered first generation.
As to the date for First Generation Student Celebration Day, it is significant as it marks the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965 that recognized the experience of those who are the first in their families to attend college.
Yanker also presented an brief update on the community solar project, noting there is a property owner who is very interested in working with the city in terms of the project. Mayor Bannan clarified the city would not be purchasing the land, as it was the Community Solar Committee’s recommendation was not to expend funds on acquiring lands. Though a purchase would’ve helped the project move along faster, it is now a process of negotiating the balancing act of a lease.
Yanker also noted the project has a possible start date of sometime in 2022, and will present an update in January.
Lordino reported on the latest deer culling last Thursday, which saw 22 deer taken — one of which was immediately dumped as Chronic Wasting Disease was extremely apparent, the others which have been put in a cooler as results were forthcoming as of Monday evening. One of the herds from which the animals were culled had an estimated 60 head in it, Lordino noted.
Harvested deer that tests negative for Chronic Wasting Disease is available for meat tot eh community. To get on a list for a deer, call the Chadron Police Dispatch at 432-0510. Lordino said they might take a few der her and there, but no additional large-scale culling is planned at this time.
