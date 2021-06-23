Council approves workforce housing plan

Projects must be located within the Chadron city limits. Among the cost limitations, for owner occupied housing units, costs cannot exceed $275,000. For rental units, costs cannot exceed $200,000 per unit.

Additional fees will be taken up during the council’s fee ordinance discussion at a future meeting.

Mayor Mark Werner questioned whether the LB 840 Committee could foresee any circumstances where it would support a grant for a for-profit builder. Rob Wahlstrom, who is on the committee, said it would not be a likely scenario and the committee would be more apt to support a loan. He pointed out that even if the committee were to recommend such a grant, the final decision lands on the council’s shoulders.

The agreement is a new undertaking, and it was pointed out during the meeting that the document could be revised moving forward.

Also with regard to housing, following a brief public hearing council approved an amendment to the land development regulations to allow manufactured homes in the extra-territorial jurisdiction — the two-mile zone — by special use permit.