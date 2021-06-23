Council approves workforce housing plan

Monday night during their regular meeting, Chadron City Council — with councilmember Miles Bannan absent — approved the LB 840 Workforce Housing Plan, as authorized under the LB 840 Economic Development Act.
During their May 17 meeting council voted 4-1 to amend the LB 840 Economic Development Plan to include Workforce housing as an eligible activity. Though the motion passed, there was a caveat the LB 840 Committee present guidelines on how the funds would be applied for and distributed.
City Manager John Sutherland said a similar plan used by Scottsbluff was used for the “bare bones” of Chadron’s. He emphasized that the plan follows state statutes very carefully.
Under the agreement, determinations for assistance are based on proposed projects’ impact on meeting the workforce housing needs of Chadron, likelihood and expediency of the loan repayment and estimated expediency of occupancy.
In order to qualify, the applicant must have ownership interest at some phase of the proposed project. Preference is given to new applicants over repeat applicants.
Applicants must demonstrate the financial strength necessary to mitigate risk for the fund, a minimum of three project references, reasonable developer financial contribution to project development costs, site control or evidence of control that can be obtained in 30 days or less of loan approval, a proven track record, project budgets, and a Nebraska tax identification number and certificate of good standing from the Nebraska Secretary of state.
Projects must be located within the Chadron city limits. Among the cost limitations, for owner occupied housing units, costs cannot exceed $275,000. For rental units, costs cannot exceed $200,000 per unit.
Additional fees will be taken up during the council’s fee ordinance discussion at a future meeting.
Mayor Mark Werner questioned whether the LB 840 Committee could foresee any circumstances where it would support a grant for a for-profit builder. Rob Wahlstrom, who is on the committee, said it would not be a likely scenario and the committee would be more apt to support a loan. He pointed out that even if the committee were to recommend such a grant, the final decision lands on the council’s shoulders.
The agreement is a new undertaking, and it was pointed out during the meeting that the document could be revised moving forward.
Also with regard to housing, following a brief public hearing council approved an amendment to the land development regulations to allow manufactured homes in the extra-territorial jurisdiction — the two-mile zone — by special use permit.
The definition of a manufactured home includes: at least 900 square feet of floor area, an exterior width of at least 18 feet, a roof pitch with a maximum vertical rise of 2.5 inches for each 12 inches of horizontal run, exterior material similar to those existing in the site where the home will be installed, no reflective roof material simulating asphalt or wood shingles, tile or rock, permanent utility connection, removed wheels, axles, transporting lights and towing apparatus, and be installed on a permanent foundation. Both utilities and the foundation must met local regulations.
In other action, council approved two resolutions regarding the new Essential Airs Service Provider, Southern Airways. The first resolution establishes an airport use agreement, effective June 21, 2021 to June 20, 2023. During that term, the airline will pay $400 per month for terminal rental and use fees.
The second resolution provides a lease agreement for the 80’ by 80’ storage hangar at the airport, under which Southern will pay $2,000 per month.
An agreement was approved with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the purpose of providing funds for technology startup costs for the public transportation system.
Dispatch supervisor Gale Kittell explained the agreement would be to purchase dispatching software for the Handi-Bus. He noted it would also track statistics and keep maintenance records, and even provide an app that people could use to request rides. He said the new technology should increase efficiency and take some of the load off the dispatch center.
Police Chief Rick Hickstein said there would be training to make sure the dispatchers and drivers are well-versed with the system, and the addition of an app would be extremely beneficial.
An Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP) grant offer was approved in the amount of $13,000, which will be used for wildlife fence engineering at the airport.
A resolution was approved to authorize application for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds received would be $478,000, restricted to projects regarding water, wastewater and broadband.
Also during the meeting, Interim Street Superintendent Joe Fry presented the annual street report. Among the projects in the past year were: hauling rock to asphalt streets including the 100 block of West Eight and the 200 block of West Ninth; hot mix on the 600 block of West Fourth, 100 block of West seventh and 400 block of Lake; concrete on Canyon Drive; concrete and asphalt for the Downtown Plaza; gravel on the 500 block of Kenwood, Centennial Drive and 16th Street; and painting of crosswalks, street lines and park stalls prior to Fur Trade Days.
The next meeting of the Chadron City Council will be Tuesday, July 6. The meeting is moved from its regular Monday date, as city offices closed in recognition of Independence Day since it falls on a Sunday this year.