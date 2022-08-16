Council begins budget discussion

Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with council member Joe Johndreaux absent, approved the first reading of the fee ordinance and budget appropriations for the 2022-23 fiscal years.

Water utility fees will again see an increase in the coming year, at a rate of about 10%. It was emphasized at the meeting that this will result in only a $2-3 increase for most water bills. The utility fee increases are broken down as follows:

0-300 cubic feet: increase from $1.85 to $2.04 per 100 cubic feet

301-5,000 cubic feet: increase from $1.95 to $2.15 per 100 cubic feet

5,001-10,000 cubic feet: increase from $2 to $2.30 per 100 cubic feet

Greater than 10,001 cubic feet: increase from $2.05 to $2.37 per 100 cubic feet

Golf course water rates are also increased to:

0-300 cubic feet: increase from $0.18 to $0.20 per 100 cubic feet

301-5,000 cubic feet: increase from $0.19 to $0.22 per 100 cubic feet

5,001-10,000 cubic feet: increase from $0.20 to $0.23 per 100 cubic feet

Greater than 10,001 cubic feet: increase from $0.21 to $0.24 per 100 cubic feet

Other increases for water utilities are the minimum charge for meters: 5/8” increases from $10.40 to $11.44; 3/4”, from $14.30 to $15.73; 1”, from $18.70 to $20.57; 1.5”, from $34.10 to $37.51; 2”, from $51.15 to $56.27; 3”, from $71.78 to $78.96; 4”, from $138.88 to $152.77; and 6”, from $270.88 to $297.97.

Water service disconnect/reconnect for non-payment will increase from $35 to $38.50. After hours disconnect/reconnect, as well as any other after hours call, increases from $100 to $110.

The turn on/off fee also increases from $10 to $11, and the late fee — applied to the water and sewer portion of the bill on the 16th of each month, goes from $15 to $16.50.

Commerical fire sprinkler taps would go from $75 50 $82.50 annually, and the Calvary Cemetery annual usage fees would go from $450 to $495.

New fees on the list for the fiscal year are for the City Transit program. These are: $1 for a one-way trip, $10 for a ride to the airport; $5 one way or $10 round trip to Chadron State Park for the annual celebration or to Crawford for the Independence Day Parade; $1 one way for CSC rodeos and concerts.

There is also an offer of $20 for a pass, which would give two free rides for a total 22.

Transportation Supervisor Julie Lawrence noted that, based on the average rides over the year, the money these fees would bring in an estimated $8,100 for the year. Lawrence further added the average ride cost in comparative communities such as Sidney, Kimball and Scottsbluff is $1.50 to $5. The money for the rides in Chadron, she said, would go to improve the transit program.

During discussion about the transit fees, it was noted that there are people who take advantage of the system currently being donation based, and the average brought in annually over the past seven years has been $970.

Other ideas brought up included sponsorships for rides, expanding hours if drivers are willing to work earlier and later shifts, providing a pass card that would be renewed monthly and partnering with Monument Health to provide their patients who live in Chadron rides to their facility.

Another change on the fee schedule a building permit refund of actual labor costs, at a minimum of $100.

While there is no change to the fee schedule for Saturday burials, it was noted that these must be completed at the cemetery by noon, or else the afternoon services fee applies. At $500, the afternoon fee is double to $250 morning rate.

Animal boarding fees would also increase to $20 per day, from the previous $7. Police Chief Rick Hickstein said there’s been discussion with Dr. Regina Rankin, who has offered her clinic in Crawford for animals that have to be quarantined. Animals that bite people must be quarantined for 10 days, he added, and Dr. Rankin has stated her cost would be about $20 per day.

There’s also been some discussion of using the Panhandle Veterinary Clinic Building, the former business of Dr. John “Doc” Gamby, for stray animals. Hickstein noted in these cases officers have to take care of the animals, and while they are happy to do so a busy day of calls can keep them from attending to them.

The annual appropriations bill was also approved, and City Manager John Sutherland noted the proposed General Fund revenues nearly balance with proposed expenditures. He further added the proposal anticipates all revenue received will be spent on services to the community, though at this time doesn’t set aside monies for contingencies at this time.

Revenue for 2023 is expected to increase by 7.9% over the current year, Sutherland said. He explained the 2022 budget project had a conservative sales tax number. In reality, he said, a lot more revenue is being generated by sales tax, and that has been carried over. Also budgeted is a 5% increase in property tax collections.

There is also a 4.5% budgeted cost of living adjustment to City employees. Additionally, there is a budgeted 2% wage increase for performance-based merit increases and a 2% increase for Nebraska Commission of Investor Relations comparability adjustment.

Sutherland also pointed out that, for the second consecutive year, there is no increase in insurance premiums. He credited this to employees managing healthcare costs on their behalf.

Budget discussion will continue at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 6.

In other action, council approved awarding a bid of $188,380 for Buettner Construction, for the water main replacement project in the 400 block of North Mears, and a $94,686.33 final payment to Maxwell

Asphalt for reflective marking at Chadron Municipal Airport.

A request for proposals was also approved, for audit services for the fiscal years ending Sept. 30 of 2022, 2023 and 2024. The current auditing firm of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth, P.C. has reached the end of the three-year contract with the City.