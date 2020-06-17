Council continues budget planning process

Gas is currently at .0068 per therm, and cannot be negotiated until 2023 per terms of the franchise agreement. Similarly, cable television is 5% of gross revenues, which cannot change as the fee is set per the franchise agreement.

Other fees being looked into include facility and utility use by organized sports teams.

Board member Cheryl Welch questioned the provision of water to the golf course at 10% of the residential rate, noting the water to the course is untreated and the water to consumers is treated. Yanker explained in discussion between the Golf Board and City it was recognized there was a subsidy being provided to the course.

Mayor Miles Bannan said it was recommended to keep the rate at 10% of the residential rate, as the golf course would unsustainable if charged the full rate. Bannan also pointed out there is currently no plan to repair or replace a line that provides water to the course when the line fails.

Board member Keith Crofutt said he wouldn’t mind other options to raise the rates for water and wastewater beyond the proposed amount, taking slight increases now to avoid dramatic increases in the future. Council member Mark Werner wanted more information on what has and hasn’t been done with regard to water and wastewater, and the capital improvement plan.