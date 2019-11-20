Following an energetic recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Cub Scout Pack No. 204, who scouts are learning about good citizenship, the Chadron Town Council met Monday, Nov.
In discussion, council talked about the sale of the State of Nebraska maintenance yard located south of Sixth and Maple. City Manager Gregory Yanker said there has been discussion with the State as to the State’s ultimate plans for the lots. The State plans to offer the two parcels up for sale, first to any government agency that wants to bid on them. If no bids are received from any such agencies, they will be offered up for public sale bids.
Yanker also explained there has been contact with the Department of Transportation Right of Way Division in regard to zoning on the parcels and implications for environmental assessments. Through those discussions, it was determined the State will not conduct environmental assessments, though council has the chance to work with the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) for the EPA Brownfield assessment if they choose.
The parcels are appraised at $332,000 for the parcel with the maintenance yard, which includes a building, and $40,000 for the parcel that is simply two empty lots.
Council member Mark Werner said council should not go so far as to bid on them, but they do need to find out what’s there, as far as getting environmental studies done. By expressing interest in it, he said, they can found out if the lots are worth the appraised amounts. He speculated there is some environmental degradation, and the sooner it’s found out the better. Even if council can’t afford the lots, they will have more complete information for those who want to bid on them.
Council member Cheryl Welch agreed that it is important to do the environmental assessment, and contracting PADD to receive a grant for the study.
Council approved a motion requesting staff to write a letter requesting a delay in the bidding process until the Brownfield study is done, and initiating the process of getting the grant for the Brownfield study.
In council action, Resolution No. 2019-117 was approved, allowing for addition to the liquor license from the Bean Broker. Owner Dave Feddersen explained when he first applied for the liquor license, the basement was excluded under the recommendation of the Nebraska Liquor Commission, which suggested to apply for the business “as is” and add the basement later.
Business has been good, Feddersen said, and they have a lot more product these days, therefore requiring the use of the basement as storage space. Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino recommended approval.
Resolution No. 2019-118 was approved, recommending the purchase of a 2019 Fair Manufacturing Snocrete Model 842D Snow Blower from Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. The purchase amount of the machine is $84,901, with options including a light/flasher kit for $646 and a curb protector for $551, for a total $86,098.
The purchase is being made through the Sourcewell program, which Yanker said was formerly known as the National Joint Purchasing Alliance. Yanker further explained this is a cooperative purchasing program which goes through the competitive bidding process and then allows government agencies to use the purchasing process to secure equipment and services. There are quite a few communities that have used the program and saved substantial amounts of money.
Looking specifically at Chadron, council had budgeted $147,000 for motorized equipment. Including the snow blower purchase and a purchase order of $10,195 on a snow plow issued a couple meetings ago, there will still be a balance of $50,707 in the budget.
Going through the normal purchase process, Yanker said, it could’ve meant spending about $130,000, so the savings are apparent. He further noted the price is substantially lower through Sourcewell because of their being able to get multiple contracts.
The snow blower should arrive in about 90 days, well within the season to use it.
Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum added he had looked at other snow blowers, though they came in at $113,000-$120,000. He noted the Sourcewell program has been out here for quite some time and used for small items, but this is the first time it’s been used for something big.
Resolution No. 2019-119 was approved, ratifying the process of election of the board of directors for the League Association of Risk Management (LARM), of which the City of Chadron is a participating member. Though the 15-member LARM board consists of members from all over the state, there are no Chadron-based members. It was pointed out at the meeting, that after one year on the LARM board, council can submit a candidate.
Resolution No. 2019-120 was approved, allowing for a temporary use of Highway 20 for the Parade of Lights, 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 5. Mayor Miles Bannon noted there would be something different this year for the event, as the Chadron Chamber of Commerce will install a large Christmas tree at the downtown plaza lot, to be lit the night of the parade.
Resolution No. 2019-121 was approved, for a pay application to Fuller Construction, in the amount of $13,482.90, for concrete street repairs. Public Works Director Milo Rust said this is for the projects completed on Sixth Street and 10th Street. Rust noted there is still some repair needed at Sixth and Maple intersection, which could happen if the weather cooperates. Otherwise, it will have to wait until spring.
Yanker also provided council with a schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. City Hall will be closed Nov. 28 and 29. The aquatic center will be closed Nov. 28, but will be open 12-6 p.m. on Nov. 29. The library is still finalizing hours, but is typically closed for the holiday and the following Friday. When the hours are finalized, they will be posted to the city website. Council members wished all in attendance a happy Thanksgiving.