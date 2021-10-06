Council discusses use of ARPA funds

Mayor Mark Werner noted, in terms of phasing, the pipework could start earlier than the tank. Johnson said no matter the decision engineering has to be done first, and engineering for the tank will likely take into next spring. The water line projects could be out to bid by later winter or early spring.

Another arena being looked into for ARPA funding is wastewater. Johnson said the only thing currently considered is the use of solar energy at the wastewater facility at an estimated cost of $400,000. That would provide for a 255-kilowatt generator.

Council member Keith Crofutt said the solar generator doesn’t actually solve any of the major issues at the wastewater facility, and pointed out it was unclear whether a solar project would qualify for ARPA funds.

Council indicated the east water tank is the priority project, but doing it doesn’t leave quite enough money for the three Kenwood addition lines outside of the East Niobrara line. Crofutt emphasized other money could be set aside for the projects to fill in the gap not covered with ARPA funds, and wanted to further investigate this option.