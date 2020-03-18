Council discusses virus impact concerns

Though not on the formal agenda, the Chadron City Council took the time during their March 16 meeting to address the growing concerns regarding COVID-19.

Mayor Miles Bannan said it’s important for people to follow social distancing rules and take basic precautionary efforts such as hand washing and keeping hands away from the face.

Councilmember Cheryl Welch said the reason such precautions are being taken now is to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. She recently had to cancel a couple trips for family reasons due to the pandemic. “We all need to come together and take this seriously,” she said, “because if we don’t the vulnerable are going to be the ones who suffer.”

Bannan also encourages everyone to go to the City of Chadron website, chadron-nebraska.com, as there is a link to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for further information and guidance. He also said the Panhandle Public Health District site, pphd.org, has some good information.

“We need to be ready,” Bannan said. “We need to know what’s going on and how to protect ourselves, but there is no need to panic, there is no need for fear, there is no need for hoarding. We don’t anticipate any shortages of food supplies.”